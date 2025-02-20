Bryan Danielson Still Active in AEW Despite Lingering Neck Issues

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Bryan Danielson’s wrestling future remains uncertain as he continues to deal with a significant neck injury that has impacted his career. His last in-ring appearance saw him drop the World Championship to Jon Moxley at Wrestle Dynasty.

In an effort to avoid surgery, Danielson has been undergoing stem cell therapy as part of his recovery process. According to PWInsider.com, he was reportedly backstage at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Despite his absence from television, Danielson has remained involved with AEW behind the scenes. On the Dynamite post-show for Fightful, Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that Danielson continues to contribute to AEW’s creative team and frequently attends events.

“There were a lot of people in the Fightful Select Discord asking me about Danielson being backstage. I have an interview with Danielson that I haven’t released yet because there hasn’t been a need to; there’s nothing timely about it. It was in Dallas at the All In ticketing event. We had some filming issues, but I’ve recovered it and will probably release it Revolution week. He told me he’s around a bit, that he’s still working with AEW, and that he’ll be at All In. He just doesn’t know in what capacity. But this isn’t out of the ordinary for him to be backstage. I don’t think he’s going to be there all the time, but he is still working with AEW, I believe in a creative capacity. So, every so often, you’re going to get those types of reports, which I think at this stage we’re not going to write a whole new article on. Like tonight, I don’t know if he was there or not, but he’s been there quite a few times since he left. I don’t know if he’s going through rehab on his neck, or if he had surgery, or whatever it may be. I know he wanted to rehab it, but this is just something that’s kind of common for him at this stage. It’s not out of the ordinary for him to be backstage.”

As of now, Danielson's in-ring future remains uncertain, but his continued involvement with AEW suggests he is still an integral part of the company, even if his role remains behind the scenes for the time being.