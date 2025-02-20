Konosuke Takeshita and Taya Valkyrie Set for CMLL Debuts

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW International Champion and NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita is set to make his debut with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) at Arena México. CMLL announced his upcoming appearance via a video on their digital media channels, though the exact date of his debut has not been specified.

In addition, Taya Valkyrie will make her CMLL debut on Friday, March 7, teaming with Lady Frost in a World Women's Tag Team Championship qualifying match. Valkyrie replaces Red Velvet, who withdrew due to injury.

Before his CMLL debut, Takeshita is scheduled to defend his AEW International Championship against Orange Cassidy on the February 26 episode of AEW Dynamite. The winner will face Kenny Omega at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 9.