Orange Cassidy to Challenge Konosuke Takeshita for AEW International Title

Orange Cassidy has progressed in the International Championship Series and is set to challenge Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship on the February 26 episode of AEW Dynamite. Cassidy earned this opportunity by defeating Roderick Strong in the main event of the February 19 Dynamite.

Following his victory, Cassidy was attacked by The Don Callis Family—Don Callis, Takeshita, and Mark Davis—until Kenny Omega intervened, leading to a tense staredown among Cassidy, Takeshita, and Omega. The winner of the upcoming title match will defend the championship against Omega at Revolution on March 9, concluding the International Championship Series.