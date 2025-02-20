Two Title Matches and Gabe Kidd’s Return Highlight AEW Collision Lineup

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

This Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, set to air on TBS and Stream On Max, will feature two championship bouts and the return of NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd. The show was taped Wednesday in Phoenix, Arizona.

In a highly anticipated rematch, Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho will defend his title against Bandido. This match comes after Bandido set his sights on Jericho at last December’s ROH Final Battle. The two previously faced off in September 2022 on Dynamite, where Jericho successfully retained the title during his first reign.

The AEW Trios Championship will also be on the line as The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, PAC & Wheeler Yuta) defend against TNT Champion Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker. The champions recently retained their gold against The Undisputed Kingdom’s Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong.

NJPW’s Gabe Kidd is set to make his return to AEW for the first time since last June’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view. His last AEW TV appearance took place on Rampage in a tag team match before the crossover event. His opponent for Saturday’s show has yet to be announced.

Max Caster will issue another open challenge as he looks to secure his first AEW singles victory since June 2023.

Meanwhile, The Murder Machines (Brian Cage & Lance Archer) have officially called out AEW Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate, hoping to earn a future title opportunity.

Additionally, a singles bout between The Beast Mortos and Hologram has been confirmed. After returning at Collision in Houston, Hologram will compete in his first match of 2025 as he seeks revenge against Mortos.

Here is the updated lineup for this Saturday’s AEW Collision:

⚡ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido

⚡AEW Trios Championship: The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, PAC & Wheeler Yuta) (c) vs. TNT Champion Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

⚡The Beast Mortos vs. Hologram

⚡Gabe Kidd vs. TBA

⚡Max Caster vs. TBA

