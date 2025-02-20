SPOILERS for the February 22 AEW Collision Episode

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW taped the upcoming Collision episode on Wednesday night at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. Below are the match results and key moments from the show.

⚡Brody King answered Max Caster’s open challenge and secured a decisive victory over the Acclaimed member.

⚡Mariah May ambushed Toni Storm backstage and delivered a Storm Zero on the stage. Afterward, May declared that at Revolution, she is looking for a "Hollywood ending."

⚡Kazuchika Okada sent a message in a pre-recorded promo, accompanied by footage of his match against Buddy Matthews in Australia. Okada stated, “I put the dog down. Because that’s what I do with a bitch. If any other bitch wants to step up, I’ll put them down, too.”

⚡Hologram defeated The Beast Mortos, but the action did not stop there. Mortos attacked Hologram post-match, leading to Komander making the save. The match received high praise from the live crowd, who erupted in “Fight Forever” and “This is Awesome” chants.

⚡Harley Cameron delivered a promo in an interview with Lexy Nair that immediately ignited the crowd. She declared that Grand Slam Australia was just the beginning and vowed that every person will soon know what it is like to "Feel the Wrath!"

⚡Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis addressed Will Ospreay’s challenge. Callis dismissed Ospreay’s decision to pursue a steel cage match, calling it foolish. Fletcher, however, accepted the challenge for Revolution.

⚡Julia Hart defeated Queen Aminata in a hard-fought singles match.

⚡The AEW World Trios Championship was successfully defended as Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta) defeated Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, and Matt Menard. After the match, PAC refused to release the Brutalizer on Parker, prompting Undisputed Kingdom to intervene. The situation escalated further when Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir emerged through the crowd. The segment ended dramatically as Cope entered and delivered a con-chair-to to PAC.

⚡The Murder Machines (Brian Cage & Lance Archer) won a dominant squash match against unannounced enhancement talents. Following the match, they called out The Hurt Syndicate. MVP responded, stating that if the Murder Machines can defeat a real team next week, then they may be worthy of a discussion.

⚡A storyline suspension was announced for Rush due to his attack on a referee two weeks ago.

⚡Gabe Kidd secured a win over The Butcher in a singles bout.

⚡Chris Jericho retained the ROH World Championship against Bandido in a thrilling contest. Jericho countered Bandido’s 21 Plex into a roll-up for the clean victory.

AEW Collision airs this Saturday, February 22, on TNT.