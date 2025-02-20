WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
MJF vs. Hangman Page Official for AEW Revolution After Explosive Confrontation

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 20, 2025

A major showdown between two former AEW World Champions is officially set for next month’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view, as MJF will go one-on-one with Hangman Page.

The tension between the two has been building for weeks, with staredowns escalating into a chaotic brawl on last week’s Dynamite. That animosity came to a boiling point during a heated face-to-face promo battle on this week’s episode, where both men exchanged verbal barbs. Just as things seemed ready to explode into another physical altercation, MJF spat in Page’s face before quickly making his escape. Security and Christopher Daniels intervened to prevent further escalation.

Later in the night, AEW made the match official.

MJF and Page have only faced each other in singles competition once before—back in November 2019 during the inaugural Dynamite Diamond Ring final, a match MJF won. The former champion wasted no time reminding Page of that victory during their war of words.

With Revolution set to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 9th, the card is beginning to take shape. Here is the current lineup, including some expected additions:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

MJF vs. Hangman Page

AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega*

Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher*

TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanabe*

Big Boom AJ vs. TBA

(*Matches yet to be officially confirmed.)


