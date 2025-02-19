⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, a live show from the Arizona Financial Theater in Phoenix, AZ., at 8/7c on TBS and MAX.

On tap for tonight's show is The Opps (Samoa Joe, HOOK, & Katsuyori Shibata) vs. The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, & Kip Sabian), MJF and Hangman Page go face-to-face, Big Bill vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in a Street Fight, Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong in an AEW International Championship Series match, plus Megan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, February 19, 2025. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (FEBRUARY 19, 2025): Phoenix, AZ.

Excalibur kicks off the show saying they are in Phoenix, AZ. coming off of one of the best nights in AEW history at Grand Slam: Australia over the weekend.

MJF, Hangman Page Go Face-To-Face

Ian Riccaboni and Taz join Excalibur on the call as MJF's theme hits to kick off this week's show. He heads to the ring as Excalibur mentions an army of security guards have been told not to allow he and Hangman Page to get physical. After he settles in the ring, Hangman Page's theme hits and he makes his way out.

Fans chant "Cowboy sh*t!" after Hangman's music wraps up. MJF takes his gum out and throws it at fans in the crowd. He says he doesn't speak poor and then begins mentioning how the first-ever match in AEW was the gauntlet, a match he had won until Hangman screwed him. He says he had to then scratch and claw his way to the top.

He boasts beating everyone's favorite wrestlers on the way to the top. He looks at his Dynamite Diamond Ring on his hand and says he beat so many stars, he struggles to remember who he beat for his first one. He says it was Hangman. He then goes on to list all of the other titles and accomplishments he racked up along the way.

Hangman asks MJF why he's talking like he doesn't know who he is. He says he listed all of those accomplishments, but sounded angry while doing so. He thinks he knows why. Because despite all of that, he hasn't won the fans. MJF yells at him to shut up. He says these schmucks decided one way Hangman should be the main character. A guy who drank a man's blood.

A guy who attacked innocent men in the backstage area. A guy who put a syringe through a man's face. A guy who is low down and vile enough to burn down a man's house. But he's the good guy? The fans cheered loud after all of that. Loudly. He brings up the morons in the crowd chanting "Cowboy sh*t," which is bleeped. They begin chanting it.

He says everybody loves Hangman Page, but he's got a question for him. After everything Hangman's done. Do you love you? Did you love yourself after you ended the career of your mentor and absolutely demolished that hack Christopher Daniels. Hangman yells back, "Don't you dare!" He says Daniels is ten-times the man MJF will ever be.

He says he went out like a fighting warrior, and he knows Daniels wouldn't of had it any other way. "He is the best of us. The best of all of us." He warns MJF not to ever disrespect him. Fans break out in a loud "Fallen Angel!" chant. Hangman says "sh*t-eating grin" referring to MJF, and it gets bleeped off the TBS broadcast as well. He calls MJF a selfish-coward, opportunist.

They go back-and-forth for several more minutes in what feels like a long, drawn-out, repetitive promo battle with both guys making one point over-and-over-and-over again. Hangman ends by saying, "I am real" and drops the microphone. MJF says Hangman can be the main character all he wants. He has no problem being the bad guy.

They get ready to brawl but security springs to action. MJF puts his hands up and goes to walk away, but stops, turns and spits on Hangman. Hangman looks enraged. He charges at MJF, but MJF runs away and security stops him. Hangman starts beating down all of the security guys in the ring. Christopher Daniels is one of them, and Hangman stops himself in mid-swing.

Daniels tells Hangman off-mic that this is what he was fighting for the whole time. He tells him to do it to MJF. "I know who you are, and you know who you are. You understand?" Hangman turns and walks off as his theme music hits to end the opening segment.

The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Nick Wayne & Kip Sabian) vs. The Opps (Samoa Joe, HOOK & Katsuyori Shibata)

A video recap looks back at some of the key moments from the AEW Grand Slam: Australia show over the weekend. Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni and Taz are shown on-camera. They run down some of the action still to come and then we head back to the ring for our opening contest of the evening. The Patriarchy make their way out.

Christian Cage, Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian head out accompanied by Momma Wayne, for Trios action. After they settle inside the squared circle, the show heads to a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, The Undisputed Kingdom are interviewed backstage about Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong tonight, and how some are friends with Cassidy.

Adam Cole says regardless of who is friends with whom, Strong is gonna kick Cassidy's ass. "And that is Undisputed." Back inside the arena, complete with group theme music and all, come The Opps trio of Samoa Joe, HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata. The bell sounds and Shibata and Sabian kick things off for their respective teams.

Shibata takes the early offensive lead and tags in Joe. Joe hits big back splashes on any-and-everything that moves and then tags Shibata back in. As Sabian starts to shift the offensive momentum into the favor of The Patriarchy for the first time in the contest, the show heads into a quick mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, after some more back-and-forth action, Nick goes for the Wayne's World off the middle rope, but leaps backwards right into the waiting arms of HOOK, who catches him in his Red Rum finisher for the win. The Opps maintain their undefeated record as a team. The show heads into another commercial break after the match.

Winners: The Opps

Chris Jericho Offers Bandido A Shot At ROH World Championship

When the show returns, we see footage of Bandido scoring a pin over Chris Jericho at AEW x ROH Global Wars: Australia over the weekend. Back live, Renee Paquette asks Chris Jericho with a smirk and a chuckle about it. Jericho says he can have her thrown out of the building. He talks about being a nine time champion.

He says he's the guy fans in Australia asks for pictures with, while Bandido is the guy they hand the camera to to take the picture. Jericho rips up the Bandido bounty and says he'll defend his ROH Championship against him to prove people are getting a little too comfortable around him as of late.

Street Fight

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Big Bill

Inside the arena, "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts handles the formal ring announcements for the next contest of the evening, which is the Street Fight between Powerhouse Hobbs and Big Bill. Barbed wire and other weapons are shown in and around the ring. Hobbs makes his way out, followed by Bill. The bell sounds and these two immediately fight out into the crowd.

Hobbs takes the early offensive lead and has Bill laid over the barricade. He backs up and sprints towards him, only for Bill to pop up and throw some big piece of heavy production equipment at him -- hard. He then grabs a giant wrench from under the ring and swings and misses with it. Hobbs beats Bill down with a chair to take back over.

Bill cuts Hobbs' comeback short with a wrench to the dome. The fans break out in a "We want tables!" chant. Bill flips the crowd off and ignores their request. He starts moving the entire double-block of steel ring steps. He runs over and blasts Hobbs with a big boot. Hobbs is shown bleeding profusely. Bill chokeslams Hobbs onto the steel steps. The show heads into a mid-match commercial break on that note.

When the show returns, a bloody Hobbs is shown beating down Bill in the ring. Bryan Keith tries to interfere, but Hobbs chokeslams him through a table that was set up in the corner of the ring. Fans break out in a loud "Meat Forever!" chant as Hobbs powers Bill down onto the unforgiving entrance stage.

Hobbs grabs a backpack full of bricks and blasts Bill in the head with it. He dumps the bricks out to show what it was. Bill is now busted open and bleeding as well. The two begin trading shots back-and-forth and then Hobbs slams Bill's bloody dome off steel ring steps on the stage. And again. And again. And again.

On top of the steps on the stage, Hobbs hoists Bill up and chokeslams him through a barbed wire-covered table way down below next to the ring. Fans respond with a very appropriate "Holy sh*t!" chant. Bill tries to free himself from the barbed wire, which is stuck to him, as the referee counts him out. Hobbs wins the brutal Street Fight.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

Brian Cage & Lance Archer Challenge The Hurt Syndicate

Backstage, Renee Paquette is standing by with Don Callis Family duo Brian Cage and Lance Archer. They send a message to The Hurt Syndicate, making it clear that they're coming after the AEW Tag-Team Championships. They challenge Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin to a showdown for the tag titles on this week's AEW Collision.

AEW Women's Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm Comes To The Ring

"The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts is shown in the ring and he announces that AEW will be returning to Arizona in May for the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. After that, new AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm makes her way out accompanied by Luther. She heads to the ring to a monster pop from the Phoenix crowd.

Storm calls Mariah May a "sick b*tch" but then says she's proud of her for giving her the fight of her life. She says they say the best things come in small packages. "But you should have worn protection because I hammered you with the biggest [something] ever made!" She says Mariah May has been put to a permanent end. She says as champion she will fight the best.

It is then announced that Gabe Kidd is coming to AEW Collision this week. A bunch of footage of Kidd in NJPW is shown, as Excalibur hypes him up to the AEW audience. The commentators run down action still to come on tonight's AEW Dynamite, and then the show heads into another commercial break.

Cope Attacks Jon Moxley

When the show returns, Renee Paquette is standing by with Willow Nightingale. She cuts Renee off and says last week she only got one minute of precious television time before her husband, Jon Moxley, and his cronies attacked her. She begins to talk, but sees Marina Shafir coming. They start brawling but Shafir quickly gets the better of her.

Jon Moxley walks up and he and Shafir walk off together. The camera follows them as they head into the ring. Mox says he's AEW World Champion. That means this is his microphone. Those are his cameras. This is his ring. The fans are sitting in his seats. He says that means even "The Rated-R Superstar" can't just walk in and challenge him.

Mox says Cope isn't here tonight. He's probably still on his ass in Australia. He brings up Cope's challenge and says if he shows up at AEW Revolution, he will finish the job. He slams the mic down, but then Jay White's theme hits and out comes "Switchblade." PAC appears behind him. The fight is on.

Cope's music hits. He is here, after all. The crowd sings along with his theme and he rushes to the ring and spears Mox. He reaches under the ring and pulls out Spike. He chases Mox and The Death Riders up the crowd. He gets on the mic while still in the crowd. He says this isn't his arena. These aren't his seats. These aren't his people. "They're my people!"

He tells Mox he's probably half way back to his hotel but he knows he'll see this. "You're a coward. You got no nuts. You got no guts. You got no spine." He says he needs his little goons but as of now, he's going to take them out one-by-one-by-one, so when they get to AEW Revolution, it's man to man, and he's gonna kick his ass.

Momo Watanbe Challenges Mercedes Mone For AEW Revolution 2025

Backstage, Renee Paquette is with Mercedes Mone. Mone says the CEO is here, and she doesn't want any interruptions or puppets. Paquette assures her there won't be any. She brings up her being 14-0 as TBS Champion. She brings up Momo Watanbe and shows an interview Lexy Nair did with her where she challenged Mone for the title at AEW Revolution 2025.

Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne

Inside the arena, Kris Statlander's theme hits and out she comes to the ring for the next match of the evening. She settles inside the squared circle to a decent reaction from the Phoenix crowd. Her music wraps up and then the entrance tune for her opponent hits, and out comes Megan Bayne.

After some early action, Bayne settles into the offensive lead and the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, Statlander shifts the momentum into her favor. She appears on her way to victory, when Penelope Ford hits the ring and provides an assist for Bayne, who goes on to pick up the victory.

Winner: Megan Bayne

Ricochet Confronted By Prince Nana

Backstage, Renee Paquette is standing by with Max Caster. Caster is asked about going 0-2 in his open challenges thus far. He says his approach isn't the problem. He says it's people like Hangman Page chasing him around the ring before the bell even sounds. He issues another open challenge for this week's AEW Collision.

Inside the arena, Ricochet is introduced. He makes his way out and settles in the ring with a microphone in-hand. Ricochet is wearing a robe that was recently gifted to his rival. He calls Phoenix a poor-man's Las Vegas. He says much like Kevin Durant, he is trying to get out of this town as soon as possible.

Ricochet vows to become the main name on the AEW roster, and makes it clear that he is setting his sights on gold in 2025. He outright states that he wants to be a champion in AEW. He then corrects himself and says Ricochet will be a champion in AEW. Before he can continue, Swerve Strickland's music hits to cut him off. Out comes Prince Nana by himself. No dancing tonight.

Nana comes to the ring. He says he asked Swerve to stay home so they could talk one-on-one. He says they've been beefing for months and he doesn't know where that's going. What he does know is that Ricochet is wearing a robe that doesn't belong to him. He says there's decades of history behind that robe. Ricochet taunts Nana back and asks if he's gonna cry. The show heads to another commercial.

AEW International Championship Series

Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong

It's main event time!

When the show returns, The Undisputed Kingdom theme hits and out comes Roderick Strong accompanied by Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly. Strong heads to the ring as Cole and O'Reilly settle in at ringside. Meanwhile, Jim Ross joins the gang on special guest commentary for the main event of the evening.

After Strong settles inside the squared circle, his music dies down, and the familiar sounds of Orange Cassidy's entrance tune hits. Out comes "The Freshly Squeezed" one in his return appearance, in this AEW International Championship Series showdown. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

We see some early back-and-forth action. Strong takes a break to head out and hug Cole and O'Reilly at ringside. Cassidy hits a dive through the ropes and then heads out and hugs Conglomeration member O'Reilly, before settling back in the ring. Strong takes over inside the squared circle, working over Cassidy in the corner.

Cassidy takes one chop more than he wants, and stops and shakes his head. He walks out of the ring and holds his chest for a minute before re-entering the ring. Strong cuts him off on the way back in and begins putting the boots to him. He hits a slingshot suplex off the ropes after that for a two-count.

Strong slaps a submission on Cassidy on the mat. As he cranks back on it, Excalibur talks us into a mid-match commercial break while the action continues in the ring. When the show returns, Cassidy is in the middle of hitting a slingshot DDT on Strong. Both guys are down. Cassidy starts firing up for his big comeback from that point on.

He does the big, dramatic hands up and back down in his jean pockets routine. He picks up speed hitting the ropes and hits a big dropkick with his hands still in his pockets. He bounces Strong's head off the turnbuckle and then comes off the top with a cross body splash.

Cassidy goes for a Stundog Millionaire, but Strong counters. Cassidy counters into a tornado DDT for a two-count. Fans fire up in Phoenix with a loud "Freshly Squeezed" chant. Cassidy looked for Beach Break, but Strong avoids it. Cassidy rolls Strong up, but Strong kicks out. Cassidy hits Beach Break for a super close two-count seconds later.

Strong fights back and hits three Rock Bottoms to Cassidy onto his own knee. He goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out to keep this one alive. Strong looks to put Cassidy into the Stronghold submission, but Cassidy counters into a pin. Strong runs over Cassidy and then slaps a Texas Cloverleaf on. Cassidy gets to the ropes, forcing the break.

Strong hits a big running knee, but when he hoists Cassidy up, Cassidy counters with a Stundog Millionaire. He fires up to the crowd and then measures Strong. He charges at him and blasts him with an Orange Punch for the win. With the win, it will be Cassidy vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship next week on AEW Dynamite.

Tony Schiavone interviews Cassidy in the ring. He is cut off by Don Callis. He comes out with Mark Davis and Konosuke Takeshita. Callis calls Cassidy a red-headed hippy and tells his Don Callis Family cronies to get him. They begin a two-on-one attack until Kenny Omega's theme hits and "The Cleaner" sprints out to make the save.

The show goes off the air with Omega, Takeshita and Cassidy all staring each other down as the commentators talk about them being the three in the AEW International Championship mix heading into next week's AEW Dynamite and the upcoming AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and earning AEW International Championship match: Orange Cassidy