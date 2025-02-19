TNA Wrestling Announces Two-Night Return to Canada in May 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

TNA Wrestling is making its return to Canada with two upcoming events at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario. The promotion has officially announced that it will hold shows on Friday, May 23, and Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Both events will be taped for future episodes of Impact. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28, at 10 a.m. Eastern, with an exclusive pre-sale for TNA+ subscribers starting Wednesday, February 26, at 9 a.m. Eastern. The Friday show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern, while Saturday’s event will have an earlier start time of 4 p.m. Eastern.

The CAA Centre serves as the home venue for the Brampton Steelheads (Ontario Hockey League) and the Brampton Honey Badgers (Canadian Elite Basketball League). It previously hosted the 2023 IIHF Women’s World Hockey Championships and accommodates approximately 5,000 fans for hockey and basketball, and 3,800 for concerts. Brampton is located about 42 km (26 miles) from Toronto.

TNA’s Canadian expansion comes just two weeks after Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro Northern Rising event at Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre on May 11.

The company has confirmed that the following stars are set to appear at the Brampton events:

“TNA World Champion Joe Hendry and former NFL players Moose and A.J. Francis. Also confirmed to appear in Brampton: Matt Hardy, Mike Santana, Nic Nemeth, Mustafa Ali, Santino Marella, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Eric Young, Frankie Kazarian, Steve Maclin, Masha Slamovich, Tasha Steelz, and Rosemary, among others.”