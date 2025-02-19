WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Zoey Stark Earns WWE Speed Women’s Title Shot

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 19, 2025

Zoey Stark is one step closer to capturing her first WWE singles championship after securing a title shot on WWE Speed next week.

In the latest episode, Stark faced Shotzi in the finals of a number one contender’s tournament. Shotzi started strong, but the match evened out as the three-minute time limit ticked down. With just 26 seconds left, Stark delivered a superkick followed by the Z-360 to score the decisive pinfall victory.

With the win, Stark has earned a shot at Candice LeRae’s WWE Speed Women’s Championship next Wednesday, February 26. LeRae, who became the inaugural champion in October 2024, has defended the title just once, going to a time-limit draw against Natalya.

While Stark previously held the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship, this marks her first opportunity to claim a singles title in WWE. In a post-match promo, she expressed her determination to prove herself—not just to the WWE Universe, but to herself as well.

Currently a member of the Raw roster, Stark teams with Shayna Baszler as part of the Pure Fusion Collective. Their faction recently suffered a setback with Sonya Deville’s WWE departure, as Deville was informed her contract would not be renewed upon expiration.


