Zoey Stark Earns WWE Speed Women’s Title Shot

Zoey Stark is one step closer to capturing her first WWE singles championship after securing a title shot on WWE Speed next week.

In the latest episode, Stark faced Shotzi in the finals of a number one contender’s tournament. Shotzi started strong, but the match evened out as the three-minute time limit ticked down. With just 26 seconds left, Stark delivered a superkick followed by the Z-360 to score the decisive pinfall victory.

With the win, Stark has earned a shot at Candice LeRae’s WWE Speed Women’s Championship next Wednesday, February 26. LeRae, who became the inaugural champion in October 2024, has defended the title just once, going to a time-limit draw against Natalya.

While Stark previously held the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship, this marks her first opportunity to claim a singles title in WWE. In a post-match promo, she expressed her determination to prove herself—not just to the WWE Universe, but to herself as well.

Currently a member of the Raw roster, Stark teams with Shayna Baszler as part of the Pure Fusion Collective. Their faction recently suffered a setback with Sonya Deville’s WWE departure, as Deville was informed her contract would not be renewed upon expiration.