WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 Heads to Arizona for the First Time

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 19, 2025

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 Heads to Arizona for the First Time

AEW has officially announced that the 2025 Double or Nothing pay-per-view will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, May 25.

This marks the first time the event will be held outside of Las Vegas, apart from the pandemic-era shows in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2020 and 2021.

Additionally, AEW has confirmed its full 2025 pay-per-view schedule, which includes multiple high-profile events across different locations:

  • Sunday, March 9, 2025 – AEW Revolution at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

  • Sunday, April 6, 2025 – AEW Dynasty at Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

  • Sunday, May 25, 2025 – AEW Double or Nothing at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona

  • Saturday, July 12, 2025 – AEW All In: Texas at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

  • Sunday, August 24, 2025 – AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door in London, United Kingdom
Maureen Marella, Widow of WWE Legend Gorilla Monsoon, Passes Away at 85

Maureen Marella, the widow of wrestling icon Gorilla Monsoon and mother of late WWE referee Joey Marella, has passed away at the age of 85. [...]

— Ben Kerin Feb 19, 2025 07:28AM


Tags: #aew #double or nothing

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π