AEW Double or Nothing 2025 Heads to Arizona for the First Time

AEW has officially announced that the 2025 Double or Nothing pay-per-view will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, May 25.
This marks the first time the event will be held outside of Las Vegas, apart from the pandemic-era shows in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2020 and 2021.
Additionally, AEW has confirmed its full 2025 pay-per-view schedule, which includes multiple high-profile events across different locations:
