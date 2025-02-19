Shawn Michaels Has “One Or Two Matches” Left In Him

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Wrestlers have long expressed their desire to face WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who has been retired since 2010, aside from a one-time return at WWE Crown Jewel 2018. Currently managing WWE NXT, Michaels has stated his in-ring days are over but wishes to engage with young talent.

During a Q&A at For The Love of Wrestling (via Monopoly Events), JDC shared that Michaels mentioned he has one or two matches left in him. He stated, “You know who I talked to [at NXT] last week, who said he’s got one or two matches left in him? Shawn Michaels. Yeah, and that’s a guy, he’s the reason why I got into the business. So honestly, it’d probably never happen, but that would be my dream match.”

Grayson Waller also noted he anticipated a match against Shawn Michaels. For more, check out our coverage of the February 18th episode of WWE NXT and the post-show podcast on our YouTube channel.