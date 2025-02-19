WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Shawn Michaels Has “One Or Two Matches” Left In Him

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 19, 2025

Wrestlers have long expressed their desire to face WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who has been retired since 2010, aside from a one-time return at WWE Crown Jewel 2018. Currently managing WWE NXT, Michaels has stated his in-ring days are over but wishes to engage with young talent.

During a Q&A at For The Love of Wrestling (via Monopoly Events), JDC shared that Michaels mentioned he has one or two matches left in him. He stated, “You know who I talked to [at NXT] last week, who said he’s got one or two matches left in him? Shawn Michaels. Yeah, and that’s a guy, he’s the reason why I got into the business. So honestly, it’d probably never happen, but that would be my dream match.”

Grayson Waller also noted he anticipated a match against Shawn Michaels. For more, check out our coverage of the February 18th episode of WWE NXT and the post-show podcast on our YouTube channel.


