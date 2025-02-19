WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella Seeks ‘Rocked’ Body Post-Divorce

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 19, 2025

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has opened up about the qualities she desires in a man following her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev.

During a recent episode of “The Nikki & Brie Show” podcast, she noted the presence of younger men at the Super Bowl, expressing, “Do we wanna train [younger men]? I want to be owned. I want my body rocked.”

However, she also indicated a preference for partners with life experience, asking, “Where’s the retired ones? The ones that have some wisdom, and age, and have experienced life a little bit?”

Bella’s remarks follow the end of her marriage to Chigvintsev in 2024, which was marred by allegations of domestic violence, though no charges were filed against him. The couple shares one son.


