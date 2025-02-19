WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Logan Paul Acknowledges "Go Away Heat" from WWE Fans

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 19, 2025

Logan Paul, a former United States Champion and now a full-time WWE Superstar on the Monday Night Raw roster, has been consistently met with boos from audiences, even more so than during his previous appearances.

On a recent episode of his "IMPAULSIVE" podcast, Paul addressed these reactions, stating,
"I think I have go away heat. There's a handful of the audience that is genuinely like 'get this guy out of here'."

Paul secured his spot in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber match by defeating Rey Mysterio on the February 10 episode of WWE Raw. This victory places him alongside John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Seth Rollins in the high-stakes match scheduled for Saturday, March 1, at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. The winner will earn an opportunity to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.


