The IIconics Reunite for First Match in Two Years at Prestige Wrestling

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Cassie Lee (formerly Peyton Royce) and Jessica McKay (formerly Billie Kay) are set to reunite for an in-ring return at Prestige Wrestling’s Nothing to Lose event in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 17th.

The duo, best known as The IIconics in WWE, achieved major success in the company, capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. After their release from WWE in 2021, they rebranded as The IInspiration in Impact Wrestling, where they claimed the Knockouts Tag Team Championship.

McKay and Lee parted ways with Impact in 2022 and have not competed as a team since. McKay has been inactive since 2022, while Lee last wrestled in 2023.

Their return match will see them take on indie wrestling standouts Nicole Matthews and Kylie Rae as part of the WrestleMania weekend festivities.