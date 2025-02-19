TNA Stars Moose Confronts NXT Champion Oba Femi

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

In a surprising turn of events on WWE NXT, TNA X-Division Champion Moose made his debut by confronting NXT Champion Oba Femi. The encounter began when Femi addressed the audience, seeking retribution against the group that attacked him at NXT Vengeance Day. Instead of his expected assailants, Moose entered the ring, declaring himself as the one man Femi could not dominate. He challenged Femi to a future match, which the NXT Champion accepted, leading both to raise their respective titles in a show of intent.

Following the confrontation, WWE released exclusive digital content featuring both champions discussing the encounter. Moose expressed his eagerness to compete in NXT, stating, "It has been a long time coming, I am happy I am finally here." Femi, reflecting on Moose's unexpected appearance, remarked, "Moose invaded my territory tonight. I think it is time I invaded his."