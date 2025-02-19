WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

TNA Stars Moose Confronts NXT Champion Oba Femi

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 19, 2025

TNA Stars Moose Confronts NXT Champion Oba Femi

In a surprising turn of events on WWE NXT, TNA X-Division Champion Moose made his debut by confronting NXT Champion Oba Femi. The encounter began when Femi addressed the audience, seeking retribution against the group that attacked him at NXT Vengeance Day. Instead of his expected assailants, Moose entered the ring, declaring himself as the one man Femi could not dominate. He challenged Femi to a future match, which the NXT Champion accepted, leading both to raise their respective titles in a show of intent.

Following the confrontation, WWE released exclusive digital content featuring both champions discussing the encounter. Moose expressed his eagerness to compete in NXT, stating, "It has been a long time coming, I am happy I am finally here." Femi, reflecting on Moose's unexpected appearance, remarked, "Moose invaded my territory tonight. I think it is time I invaded his."


Tags: #wwe #nxt #tna #tna wrestling #moose #oba femi

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π