Mysterious NXT Faction Leaves Chaos in Their Wake, Destroys Robert Stone!

The mysterious new faction in WWE NXT made a dominant statement this week, closing the show with a brutal assault on Robert Stone. The group, composed of Performance Center talent, has been wreaking havoc since their shocking debut at NXT Vengeance Day, where they targeted both Fraxiom and Oba Femi after their respective matches.

During tonight’s episode, their presence was felt once again. The show concluded with the faction exiting the WWE Performance Center, leaving chaos in their wake. Ava returned to find her office ransacked and Stone left unconscious. Additionally, several tag team competitors were seemingly ambushed earlier in the night, further adding to the destruction caused by the mysterious group.

As of now, the faction remains unnamed, with WWE yet to reveal their identity or motives.