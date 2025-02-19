WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ricky Starks Officially Joins WWE NXT, Adopts New Name

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 19, 2025

Ricky Starks has made his WWE debut, officially signing with NXT during this week’s episode. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion wasted no time making his presence felt, boldly stating that he plans to main-event every NXT premium live event and capture the NXT Championship. Declaring himself “the man in NXT,” Starks made it clear he is here to dominate.

However, his arrival was quickly met with resistance. Ethan Page interrupted Starks, challenging his claims, leading to a heated verbal exchange. Before tensions could escalate further, Je’Von Evans blindsided Page with an attack. Moments later, Wes Lee approached Starks, offering guidance in navigating the NXT landscape, but Starks rejected the gesture aggressively, resulting in a tense confrontation.

To cap off his debut, Starks officially put pen to paper, signing his NXT contract and unveiling his new WWE name: Ricky Saints. With his bold attitude and championship aspirations, Saints is already making waves, and the NXT roster has been put on notice.


Tags: #wwe #nxt #ricky starks #ricky saints

