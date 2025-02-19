WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Hardy Boyz Accept Challenge for WWE NXT Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 19, 2025

Matt and Jeff Hardy made a surprise appearance via video promo on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT, officially accepting a challenge for next week’s show.

No Quarter Catch Crew’s Tavion Heights and Myles Borne called out the legendary tag team, prompting The Hardys to respond via video, confirming they will face the NQCC duo in the upcoming episode.

This marks The Hardy Boyz’s first appearance on WWE television since the announcement of WWE and TNA’s new multi-year partnership. The brothers, who currently hold the TNA Tag Team Championships, also hinted at a potential showdown with NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom). That match was first teased at last month’s TNA Impact tapings through a social media post.

WWE’s chief content officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, acknowledged the moment on social media, stating that The Hardys have "re-defined" tag team wrestling for over 25 years.

With this latest development, the WWE-TNA collaboration continues to unfold, leaving fans eager to see what is next for The Hardys in both promotions.


