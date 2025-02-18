Mickie James Still Finds It Strange Being Called a WWE Legend

WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 18, 2025

Former WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James is one of the featured legends on WWE LFG, a new A&E show where she mentors rising stars while competing against other wrestling icons.

Speaking with Going Ringside, James admitted it still feels odd to be called a legend, especially when sitting alongside veterans like Bubba Ray and Booker T—figures she looked up to when she first joined WWE.

“It is weird when they say ‘Legend,’” James said. “Especially sitting next to people I consider mentors, like Bubba Ray and Booker T, who had already achieved so much when I was just starting.”

James also reflected on working with icons like The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels.

“In my first run, The Undertaker was still active and very much the judge, jury, and executioner in the locker room. He was the one you wanted to earn respect from,” she said. “And Shawn Michaels—I have always admired him and tried to emulate him in so many ways.”

Despite her legendary status, James remains eager to learn.

“Every week I walk in, I still feel hungry for knowledge. It is humbling, amazing, and exciting to be seen as an equal among them.”


