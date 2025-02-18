Mick Foley Names Modern Stars He’d Love to Face in Hardcore Matches

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Mick Foley has revealed several current wrestling stars he would love to step into the ring with in a hardcore environment.

The WWE Hall of Famer, who turned 59 last year, had initially planned to come out of retirement for one last death match, setting his sights on MJF as his final opponent. Foley had intended to undergo a weight loss journey in preparation for the bout, but ongoing health concerns ultimately forced him to abandon the idea.

Despite this, the hardcore legend has continued to fantasize about potential dream matches. Speaking with Monopoly Events, Foley shared his list of modern wrestlers he believes would be ideal opponents.

“I could have torn it down with Darby Allin in a regular match. When it comes to that wild stuff, you know, Jon Moxley and I could have torn it down. Kevin Owens and I—hardcore rules, not necessarily a death match, but just something really physical,” Foley said.

Alongside those names, Foley also floated the idea of working with Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania in a unique storyline that would see him align with "Mami" against Dominik Mysterio and a potential partner like Liv Morgan.

“I still think a 59-year-old Mick Foley and Rhea Ripley would draw at WrestleMania. Maybe I come on Mami’s behalf and seek vengeance on Dirty Dom—that could work,” he added.

While Foley may never wrestle again due to his health, his passion for the industry remains as strong as ever, and his dream opponents make for an exciting "what if" scenario for wrestling fans.