Cody Rhodes Grants Young Fan’s Wish After WWE Raw Dark Match

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes turned a dream into reality for a young fan following WWE Raw on Monday night.

After the February 17, 2025, episode of WWE Raw on Netflix concluded at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, Rhodes stepped into the ring for a post-show dark match against Carmelo Hayes. The “American Nightmare” secured the victory, sending the crowd home on a high note. However, one fan in particular left with an unforgettable experience.

Prior to the show, a fan reached out to Rhodes on X, posting, “Hey Cody Rhodes we’ll be in Charlotte tonight in the front row, my little girl would love to meet you!” Rhodes saw the message and assured the fan that he would make it happen.

True to his word, Rhodes not only met the young girl but went above and beyond. Following his win over Hayes, he spotted the fan in the crowd, who was holding a sign that read, “Cody, will you sign my sign!?” In a heartwarming moment, Rhodes invited her into the ring and lifted her onto his shoulder, making for an unforgettable night.

Rhodes later responded to the original X post, sharing a photo of the special interaction from the 2/17 event, further cementing the moment as a cherished memory for the fan.