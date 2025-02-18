The Undertaker Praises CM Punk’s Backstage Attitude Shift: “A Weight Has Been Lifted”

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The Undertaker recently shared his thoughts on CM Punk’s return to WWE and how his backstage demeanor has evolved over the years. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the WWE Hall of Famer noted a significant change in Punk’s attitude compared to his first run with the company.

“He’s actually very pleasant to be around… it’s like a different guy. It’s like a weight has been lifted off of him,” Undertaker said.

Reflecting on Punk’s earlier tenure in WWE, Undertaker recalled a more contentious presence.

“Before he left the first time, he was very aloof, sometimes combative. One of those guys that wanted to fight for every hill, even if it wasn’t in a good way. Now, he’s cutting up with people, engaging in conversations. It tells me that’s probably a consistent thing for him now.”

Punk’s return to WWE in 2023 marked one of the biggest moments in recent wrestling history, and many, including Undertaker, have taken notice of his renewed approach behind the scenes.