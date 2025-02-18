Joe Hendry Issues Strong Warning Over Counterfeit Merchandise

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

TNA Wrestling World Champion Joe Hendry, who recently made a surprise appearance in the 2025 Men's WWE Royal Rumble match, has taken to social media to address the growing issue of counterfeit merchandise.

Hendry issued a strong warning to fans, urging them to be cautious when purchasing his merchandise, stating that only official retailers such as TNA, Pro Wrestling Tees, Hot Topic, and Major Bendies sell legitimate products. He emphasized that any other sources are selling fake items.

"Counterfeit merch has become a serious issue. Unless you get it from me, TNA, Pro Wrestling Tees, Hot Topic or Major Bendies, it is FAKE. Joe Hendry merch is a fake site. The attached images are examples of counterfeit items. It’s time to stamp this out," Hendry wrote.

The TNA World Champion also specifically called out online retailer Tee Public, warning that he will pursue legal action if they do not cease selling unauthorized merchandise featuring his likeness.

Hendry’s stance follows an increasing trend of professional wrestlers taking legal measures to protect their intellectual property, ensuring that fans receive authentic merchandise while preventing unauthorized sellers from profiting off their brand.