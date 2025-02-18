WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dustin Rhodes Shuts Down WWE Return Talks: "Goldust Is Retired"

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 18, 2025

Dustin Rhodes’ decision to re-sign with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) was made public in December when the wrestling veteran confirmed the news himself. While the announcement was met with excitement from AEW fans, some WWE supporters who had hoped for his return expressed disappointment.

On Monday, Rhodes addressed the ongoing tribalism between AEW and WWE fanbases with a strong message on social media. He wrote:

“When you stop putting stock in people (IWC) and their hatred toward a company, your life becomes better. Block and move on. For every great thing said about you, there will always be that one who hates and they are the loudest. Focus on the love and keep building your individual brand and block the shit out of every turd that enters your platform. #KeepSteppin.”

In response to a fan who suggested that he “should’ve come back to WWE,” Rhodes shut down the idea, making it clear that he has no interest in returning. He replied:

“Nah. Why? Goldust did everything you can think of. Happy I got the character and took it to places some only dream of. Goldust is retired. 1000% Happiest I have ever been, here in @AEW.”

Since joining AEW in 2019, Rhodes has remained an integral part of the promotion, balancing his role as an in-ring competitor and a coach. There are no signs that he plans to retire anytime soon, as he continues to thrive in the company he proudly calls home.


Tags: #aew #dustin rhodes #wwe #goldust

