Booker T Shares Thoughts on Ricky Starks’ WWE NXT Debut

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT commentator Booker T expressed his eagerness to see what Ricky Starks will do next following his NXT debut on the February 11 show. There's much anticipation around Starks' initial storyline with WWE, especially with his past in AEW.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T mentioned that Starks impressed him during his debut. He stated: “My thing is, I always want to see what these guys, you know, are really all about, just like with Ethan Page when he came in. I was like, ‘Man, I want to see…’ I think I said the same thing about him. And he showed me, bam, just like that. You know, when the guy… not named …when he came in, he showed me something from the promo side too, you know. I was like, ‘Wow, man. The crowd seems to dig this kid,’ you know. So now I’m really, really interested to see exactly, you know, what he brings to NXT.”

Currently, WWE has not designated a name for Ricky Starks, raising speculation about a potential name change. Furthermore, Booker T commented on Jordynne Grace's decision to join NXT rather than the main roster.