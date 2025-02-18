Jinder Mahal Addresses AEW Rumors and Talks Life After WWE

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Jinder Mahal has shared an update on his wrestling future following two separate runs with WWE.

Mahal initially signed with WWE in 2010 and made his SmackDown debut in 2011. He first aligned with The Great Khali before later joining forces with Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater to form the faction 3MB, primarily serving as enhancement talent. After being released, he returned in 2016, receiving a significant push that led to him capturing the WWE Championship in 2017, a reign that lasted 170 days. He also won the United States Championship before his release in 2024.

Speaking with Monopoly Events’ Jamal Niaz at For The Love of Wrestling, Mahal addressed speculation regarding a potential move to AEW.

"AEW, not at an official level. Nobody has on a really official level. Myself, at this time, I’m just enjoying myself," Mahal said. "I was under contract for so many years, and the WWE schedule right now, I wish we would have had this schedule now with less emphasis on live events because we were worked pretty heavily. Our schedules were quite intense with live events in the United States, North America, then coming overseas"

"As far as signing with another major promotion, everything would have to be right. Storyline, business would have to make sense. Everything would have to make sense. I’m in a great spot. I had a great career in WWE, and I’m happy with everything I have accomplished. If that is everything that I ever do, I am more than satisfied and happy with it. I’m into business outside of WWE. I just filmed a movie last week. I’m just excited to have freedom, and I do whatever makes me happy."