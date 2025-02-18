AEW x ROH Global Wars: Australia Results (2/17)

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW x ROH: Global Wars 2025 starts …NOW!

Bandido & Los Outrunners defeated The Learning Tree (Chris Jericho, Big Bill & Bryan Keith)

Los Outrunners caused video distortion in their entrance to reminds us of the 1980s. Bill specifically was upset, saying they had a contract against The Outrunners and not Los Outrunners. Jericho did not follow the Code of Honor and, instead, waved at Bandido followed by a second attempt that led to Jericho flipping him off, Bandido kicking Jericho, and the match commencing.

Bandido and Keith really got the match started here with Bandido getting the best of it. Jericho got in and Bandido got the best of him too. El Truth got in and Jericho managed to knock his mask off. However, thankfully, Truth got the mask back and put it back on. You know, it’s impolite to take a luchador’s mask off. Bill was super over as Jericho tagged him in to square off with El Turbo. Turbo took hold of Bill’s hand in a wrist lock and walked the top rope around the ring. Jericho and Keith were setting up to yank him off, but Bandido and Truth ran over and yanked them down.

After completing his lap around the ring, Turbo celebrated to the crowd before Bill took his head off with a clothesline. Keith tried taking Turbo’s mask off but that would be a disqualification, so referee Aubrey Edwards stopped him. Bandido got the hot tag and ran wild, including press slamming Jericho onto Keith. As much as the fans liked that, they liked Big Bill taking him out even more.

The match led to Jericho getting the Liontamer on Bandido, but the former ROh World Champion got away from the current champion. Jericho tried to hit Bandido with the title belt but missed. Los Outrunners grabbed the belt from him and Bandido pinned Jericho with the 21-Plex.

After the match, the Learning Tree attacked the victors and Jericho hit Bandido with a chair. Before he could do it again, out ran Powerhouse Hobbs to clear the ring of the minions. Jericho hit Hobbs with a chair in the back, but Hobbs no-sold it, knocked the chair out of Jericho’s hands and then threw him down. Bill got in and they went face-to-chest before Bill walked off.

I know we just set up Jericho vs. Bandido, but it’s weird that the champion was a setup man for Hobbs to set up a match with Bill.

– Athena was backstage and reminded us that she is the Forever ROH Champion and said she is soon to be the world dominator. Tonight, Alex Windsor has invited herself in to get a title shot. Athena thinks that’s so wonderful, but this is a lesson for all the minions. She is underappreciated, overlooked, and is the best champion in all of wrestling.

ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty defeated IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Robbie Eagles to retain

The fans (jokingly) booed the rules being announced. Nigel McGuinness, Christopher Daniels and Jerry Lynn were announced as the judges, but they were watching from the production truck.

In the first minute of the match, Eagles, one half of the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, went for a figure four and Moriarty scooted to the ropes for his first break. Moriarty was in a hammerlock and teased going into the ropes but instead stomped on Eagles’ foot. They ran near the referee which caused him to cover up. In the confusion, Moriarty punched the TMDK member with a closed fist. When the referee turned back around, Eagles punched Moriarty, earning a warning.

Moriarty slapped on a Border City Stretch and Eagles got the ropes for his first break. A minute later, after a bow & arrow, Moriarty transitioned into another submission attempt and Eagles got the ropes. That was almost immediately followed up by Eagles getting on a heel hook that forced Moriarty to get the ropes. So, barely five minutes into the match, both men were down to just one rope break.

Moriarty got on the Border City Stretch and you could see him debate whether or not to get the ropes, but he had to use his last break. Eagles came right back with a missile dropkick and another leg hold, which made Moriarty use his last break.

Eagles got a bunch of nearfalls, including from the Turbo Backpack. He used 4.5 on Moriarty’s leg, which was hurt earlier, but Moriarty bounced back and won with a schoolboy while holding the ropes — technically legal since neither man had rope breaks left.

This was a really good match, but I know I am not the only one who was hoping Eagles would win the belt.

Mark Davis pinned Tommy Knight

Despite being the newest member of the Don Callis Family, Davis was a babyface here and the crowd loved seeing him. This was a hoss battle as Knight is listed as 6’2″ 323 pounds, and looked every ounce.

We had a chop battle where unfortunately for Knight, not only did Davis shrug off them off but Davis had stiffer chops. Davis did the facewash with his fist instead of a running boot. Knight hit a Spicolli Driver, but only got a one count. Davis won with a Pendulum piledriver.

– Lexy Nair was with Alex Windsor, who said tonight was not the first time she’s wrestled tougher competition and if Athena underestimates her, let her, but we could be seeing the new ROH Women’s Champion as a result.

ROH Tag Team Champions The Sons Of Texas (Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara) defeated MxM Collection (Mansoor & Madden) to retain

Two weeks ago on HonorClub, MxM Collection stole Guevara’s title belt. Now all blinged out, MxM tries to win it legitimately in the first ever ROH Tag Team title match in Australia. Is there Honor among thieves?

Mason and Mansoor decorated the stolen tag belt with bedazzled jewels and pictures of themselves. Mansoor followed the Code Of Honor with Dustin, but only wanted the tips, not a full handshake.

Mansoor took an arm drag, kipped up and then challenged Rhodes to do the same. He didn’t take the arm drag or the challenge as he tagged out to Guevara which the crowd booed. He then tagged right back out, but this time Rhodes went down, but Mansoor went for an elbow drop, Rhodes rolled out of the way and the match was on. MxM teased doing a dive, but just bounced off the ropes. Rhodes then teased doing a dive, but angered MxM by stopping, doing a Spinnerooni and posing.

Guevara did a top rope 450 from the top rope to the floor. Inside the ring, MxM cut off Rhodes for the heat, working the lower back. Mason attacked his face with his butt and then MxM danced and bounced his head between their hips. Finally, Mansoor missed the top rope elbow and Rhodes made the hot tag. Guevara hit a dive to Mansoor and then gave a shoutout to his daughter. A four-way broke out and Mason used a spinning sidewalk slam for a near fall. They went for the Centerfold, but Rhodes broke that up and hit a Canadian Destroyer on Mansoor.

Mason accidentally distracted the referee so Rhodes could hit Golden Globes followed by him knocking Mason’s head into Mansoor’s groin. Guevara used a GTH on Mason and pinned Mansoor after a senton.

The referee went to give Guevara his title back, but Mason ran in, stole it, and ran away with it. This was a fun house show match.

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Alex Windsor to retain

Momo Watanabe shockingly stuck around after Grand Slam and sat ringside for this match as well. If you’re not familiar with Windsor, she was once upon a time the longest Rev Pro British Women’s Champion in history. Now, she has a chance to make more history as she challenges Athena on day 800 of her reign.

Billie Starkz was not here tonight due to Athena being disappointed in her performance on the Jericho Cruise, leading to her actually ripping up Starkz’s $2200 plane ticket. Athena hit the first big move of the match as after Windsor was dropped in the corner of the ring, using a baseball slide to knock her off the apron and onto the pretty grey mats followed by a spinebuster into the apron. In the ring, Windsor ran through Athena’s clothesline and hit one of her own. They took turns running the ropes but being stopped by a strike from the other. Athena went for a springboard crossbody, but got caught and dropped with the S.O.S. Slam.

Windsor got on the sharpshooter, but the problem was no one thought Athena was gonna lose the title here, so the crowd didn’t really get into it and Athena got out of it. Athena tried picking Windsor up, but Windsor tried backdropping out. However, Athena bounced back into position and hit a move that went from a power bomb into knees to the face. Windsor used a spinning fisherman’s buster from the middle rope, but Athena came back, used a shotgun dropkick and an O-Face for the win to remain YOUR forever ROH Women’s World Champion.