Roxanne Perez and Seth Rollins Qualify for WWE Elimination Chamber Matches

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 18, 2025

The final two spots in the upcoming Elimination Chamber matches have been filled. Roxanne Perez and Seth Rollins emerged victorious in their respective qualifying matches on Monday Night Raw, securing their places in the high-stakes bouts set for March 1 in Toronto, Canada.

Perez, representing NXT, earned her spot by defeating Raquel Rodriguez. The match took a dramatic turn when Bianca Belair and Naomi appeared at ringside, attacking Liv Morgan. The distraction provided Perez with the perfect opening to hit Pop Rocks on Rodriguez and claim the win.

Later in the evening, Rollins faced Finn Bálor in a hard-fought main event. After an intense exchange, Bálor connected with the Coup de Grâce, but Rollins countered and locked in a crossface. Gaining the upper hand, Rollins capitalized with a decisive stomp to punch his ticket to Toronto.

With these additions, the updated card for WWE Elimination Chamber is as follows:

  • Men’s Elimination Chamber Match: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins
  • Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez
  • Tag Team Match: Trish Stratus & Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae
  • Unsanctioned Match: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Elimination Chamber will take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, setting the stage for some of WWE’s biggest names to battle it out for a path to WrestleMania.


