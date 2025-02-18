WWE Confirms Unsanctioned Match for Elimination Chamber 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

An intense new addition has been made to WWE Elimination Chamber, as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are set to clash in an unsanctioned match.

On this week's episode of Raw, Zayn confronted Owens and issued a challenge for a match in Toronto on March 1, a city deeply connected to their storied history. However, WWE General Manager Adam Pearce intervened, reminding Zayn that he had not been medically cleared to compete. Despite this, Zayn refused to back down, declaring that he would not leave the ring until he got what he wanted. In response, Pearce reluctantly agreed to make the match official—but under unsanctioned rules, meaning anything goes.

Tensions between the two have been escalating in recent weeks. Two weeks ago, Zayn lost an Elimination Chamber qualifying match against CM Punk. Following the bout, Owens stormed the ring and laid out Zayn with a devastating package piledriver. Owens later took to social media, accusing Zayn of betrayal for failing to help him capture the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble.

With their personal rivalry reaching a boiling point, the upcoming unsanctioned match promises to be a brutal showdown.

Current Elimination Chamber Card

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match

John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Damian Priest vs. TBD

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. TBD

Unsanctioned Match

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn