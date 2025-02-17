AEW Returns to Boston for Dynamite & Collision at MGM Music Hall

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW is set to return to Boston this April with a live episode of Dynamite and a Collision taping at MGM Music Hall.

Dynamite will air live from MGM Music Hall on Wednesday, April 16, followed by a Collision taping at the same venue on Thursday, April 17. The MGM Music Hall, a concert venue adjacent to Fenway Park, has a listed capacity of 5,009 before production adjustments.

A pre-sale for tickets will begin on Thursday, February 20, at 10 a.m. ET.

If Collision maintains its usual Saturday night airing that week, it will directly compete with the opening night of WWE WrestleMania 41.

This marks AEW's first return to Boston since the Big Business edition of Dynamite at TD Garden in March 2024, where Mercedes Mone made her highly anticipated debut. TD Garden also hosted Dynamite: Blood & Guts in July 2023, while AEW previously ran its Boston events at Agganis Arena.