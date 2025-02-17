Full WWE 2K25 Roster Announced

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE 2K25 is set to launch on March 14th, but players who pre-order the Deadman or Bloodline Editions will gain early access starting March 7th. Here is a detailed breakdown of the editions available:

Standard Edition (March 14th Release): Comes with a pre-order bonus featuring the Wyatt Sicks Pack and a digital copy of WWE 2K24.

Deadman Edition (March 7th Early Access with Pre-Order): Includes the Wyatt Sicks Pack, digital WWE 2K24, and additional exclusive content.

Bloodline Edition (March 7th Early Access with Pre-Order): Features everything in the Deadman Edition plus even more exclusive content.

2K Games has also revealed the complete WWE 2K25 roster, showcasing a mix of current superstars, legends, and rising stars. The roster includes:

Superstars:

AJ Styles

Akira Tozawa

Alexa Bliss

Andrade

Batista

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair

Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt

Brock Lesnar

Cody Rhodes

CM Punk

Damian Priest

Drew McIntyre

Edge

Finn Bálor

Gunther

John Cena

Kevin Owens

LA Knight

Logan Paul

Randy Orton

Rhea Ripley

Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn

Seth Rollins

Solo Sikoa

The Miz

The Rock

Trish Stratus

Triple H

Undertaker

Xavier Woods

Zelina Vega

WWE Legends and Hall of Famers:

Andre The Giant

Bret Hart

British Bulldog

Bruno Sammartino

Cactus Jack

Diamond Dallas Page

Dusty Rhodes

Eddie Guerrero

Hulk Hogan (Hollywood & Classic)

Jake "The Snake" Roberts

Kane

Kurt Angle

Lex Luger

Mankind

Mr. Perfect

Randy Savage

Razor Ramon

Ric Flair

Rob Van Dam

Roddy Piper

Scott Hall

Shawn Michaels

Steve Austin

The Great Muta

The Iron Sheik

Ultimate Warrior

Yokozuna

Non-Playable Managers:

Ava

Adam Pearce

Bobby "The Brain" Heenan

Brother Love

Jimmy Hart

Mick Foley

Miss Elizabeth

Paul Bearer

Paul Heyman

Stephanie McMahon

Theodore Long

Pre-Order Bonus: Wyatt Sicks Pack

Dexter Lumis (Wyatt Sicks)

Erick Rowan (Wyatt Sicks)

Joe Gacy (Wyatt Sicks)

Nikki Cross (Wyatt Sicks)

Uncle Howdy (Wyatt Sicks)

With an extensive roster, legendary superstars, and exciting pre-order bonuses, WWE 2K25 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated wrestling games of the year. Players can expect enhanced gameplay, new match types, and an immersive experience celebrating the past, present, and future of WWE.