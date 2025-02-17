Full WWE 2K25 Roster Announced

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
WWE 2K25 is set to launch on March 14th, but players who pre-order the Deadman or Bloodline Editions will gain early access starting March 7th. Here is a detailed breakdown of the editions available:
Standard Edition (March 14th Release): Comes with a pre-order bonus featuring the Wyatt Sicks Pack and a digital copy of WWE 2K24.
Deadman Edition (March 7th Early Access with Pre-Order): Includes the Wyatt Sicks Pack, digital WWE 2K24, and additional exclusive content.
Bloodline Edition (March 7th Early Access with Pre-Order): Features everything in the Deadman Edition plus even more exclusive content.
2K Games has also revealed the complete WWE 2K25 roster, showcasing a mix of current superstars, legends, and rising stars. The roster includes:
Superstars:
AJ Styles
Akira Tozawa
Alexa Bliss
Andrade
Batista
Bayley
Becky Lynch
Bianca Belair
Braun Strowman
Bray Wyatt
Brock Lesnar
Cody Rhodes
CM Punk
Damian Priest
Drew McIntyre
Edge
Finn Bálor
Gunther
John Cena
Kevin Owens
LA Knight
Logan Paul
Randy Orton
Rhea Ripley
Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn
Seth Rollins
Solo Sikoa
The Miz
The Rock
Trish Stratus
Triple H
Undertaker
Xavier Woods
Zelina Vega
WWE Legends and Hall of Famers:
Andre The Giant
Bret Hart
British Bulldog
Bruno Sammartino
Cactus Jack
Diamond Dallas Page
Dusty Rhodes
Eddie Guerrero
Hulk Hogan (Hollywood & Classic)
Jake "The Snake" Roberts
Kane
Kurt Angle
Lex Luger
Mankind
Mr. Perfect
Randy Savage
Razor Ramon
Ric Flair
Rob Van Dam
Roddy Piper
Scott Hall
Shawn Michaels
Steve Austin
The Great Muta
The Iron Sheik
Ultimate Warrior
Yokozuna
Non-Playable Managers:
Ava
Adam Pearce
Bobby "The Brain" Heenan
Brother Love
Jimmy Hart
Mick Foley
Miss Elizabeth
Paul Bearer
Paul Heyman
Stephanie McMahon
Theodore Long
Pre-Order Bonus: Wyatt Sicks Pack
Dexter Lumis (Wyatt Sicks)
Erick Rowan (Wyatt Sicks)
Joe Gacy (Wyatt Sicks)
Nikki Cross (Wyatt Sicks)
Uncle Howdy (Wyatt Sicks)
With an extensive roster, legendary superstars, and exciting pre-order bonuses, WWE 2K25 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated wrestling games of the year. Players can expect enhanced gameplay, new match types, and an immersive experience celebrating the past, present, and future of WWE.