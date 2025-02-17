WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Buddy Matthews Injured Before AEW Grand Slam: Australia, Seen on Crutches

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 17, 2025

Buddy Matthews suffered an ankle injury before his match at AEW Grand Slam: Australia, and he was later seen on crutches after the event.

Rhea Ripley shared photos from their honeymoon on Instagram, confirming Matthews' injury but staying positive, stating, “Ain’t no Roly-Poly ankles gonna keep us down! Let the honeymoon commence!”

Following the event, Matthews expressed frustration over the ring size, claiming AEW used a 16×16 ring instead of the 18×18 size that QT Marshall said was provided. He blamed the smaller ring and faulty padding for his injury and argued that a bigger ring would have prevented Kazuchika Okada from reaching the ropes, possibly making him champion.

“So thoughts after #AEWGrandSlamAustralia – If it wasn’t a 16×16 SHT wrestling ring!” Matthews tweeted before deleting it. “1: Wouldn’t have destroyed my ankle on my entrance due to holes in the padding. 2: Okada wouldn’t have been able to put his foot on the rope & I’d be champion. Sht happens…”

 
 
 
 
 
