Preview: WWE Raw Brings The Action to Charlotte, NC Tonight

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 17, 2025

As the journey to WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto intensifies, WWE Raw is set to broadcast live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The evening promises a lineup of high-stakes matches and notable appearances:

Sami Zayn is scheduled to make an appearance.

Bianca Belair & Naomi are slated to appear.

Penta vs. Pete Dunne in a singles match.

AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio in a singles match.

Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile to determine the No. 1 Contender for the Women's Intercontinental Title.

Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez in an Elimination Chamber Qualifier match.

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor in an Elimination Chamber Qualifier match.


