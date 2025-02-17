WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Booker T Says John Cena Will Be Remembered for Making the Most of His Opportunities

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 17, 2025

John Cena has embarked on his retirement tour, beginning with an appearance on the premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix. He narrowly missed victory in the Men's Royal Rumble match, finishing as the runner-up. Undeterred, Cena is set to compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber match, aiming for a chance to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. His retirement from WWE is scheduled for December 2025.

Reflecting on Cena's impact in professional wrestling, Booker T shared his admiration during an interview with TMZ Sports. He remarked on Cena, "the man who took what he had, made the best out of it, and took it all the way to the top. He wasn't the best wrestler in the world or anything like that. I always talk about that. You know, as far as John Cena goes, and it's not out of disrespect or anything like that, but John Cena, he knew how to go out and do…. I always talk to my students. I say, 'There's no wrong way of doing it, as long as you do it right.' That's John Cena."


