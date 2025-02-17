WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Increases Minimum Salary for Main Roster Talent

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 17, 2025

Recent reports indicate that WWE has significantly increased the base salaries for its main roster talent. Approximately three years ago, Triple H stated that the minimum annual salary for wrestlers on Raw or SmackDown was $250,000. However, according to Fightful Select, this figure has now risen to around $350,000 per year, as confirmed by multiple wrestlers and industry professionals involved in contract negotiations.

While WWE covers airfare for its main roster talent, other expenses such as hotel accommodations and rental cars are typically not included. It's important to note that each WWE contract is unique, with individual deals containing various negotiated terms.

Source: Fightful Select
