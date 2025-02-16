WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Adam Pearce Confirms High-Stakes Matches for WWE Raw This Monday

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 16, 2025

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media on Sunday to reveal key updates for the upcoming episode of Raw.

In a video announcement, Pearce confirmed that Ivy Nile will face Dakota Kai on the February 17 edition of Raw, with the winner earning a future opportunity at WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria.

Additionally, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi are set to appear as they continue their search for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. This follows recent footage shown by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, shedding new light on the mystery surrounding Jade Cargill’s attack from months ago.

Also scheduled for the show, Sami Zayn is set to make his long-awaited return.

Previously announced matches for the February 17 edition of Raw include AJ Styles taking on Dominik Mysterio, Penta squaring off against Pete Dunne, and two Elimination Chamber qualifying matches—Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor and Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez.


