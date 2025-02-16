AEW Grand Slam Event in Australia Ran Out of Merchandise Fast

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW taped its Grand Slam: Australia special on Saturday, hours before the show aired on TNT in Brisbane, Australia, following NBA All-Star coverage.

The event was initially scheduled to take place at the 52,000-seat Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane but was relocated to the Brisbane Entertainment Centre, reportedly due to slow ticket sales. However, AEW CEO Tony Khan maintained that the show was always intended as a television special.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the event and highlighted AEW’s strong merchandise sales, despite apparent supply issues.

Meltzer stated:

"I know that the negative, obviously, besides the sound, I think the other negative was, as far as the live event went… I mean, the big complaint that I heard is they did not bring enough merchandise. They sold out of everything long before the show even started. I mean, they sold out of everything, period, probably by the first match of the show. I mean, like, every single thing. They didn’t bring anywhere near enough. And it’s like, okay… I mean, I guess, you know, you should have enough merchandise. I mean, for a new market, I think that they did… If I remember, when they went to Wembley, it was $17 a head… Okay, so this is the first time in a new market, so they should have had at least enough merchandise for $17 a head. And maybe they did, and they just sold it all out so quickly that it didn’t matter. But, I mean, I just heard a lot… you know, there was only one stand, and it sold out so quickly, and all these people wanted merchandise, and they couldn’t get any."

The demand for AEW merchandise in Australia mirrored the company’s success in London during All In at Wembley Stadium, where AEW previously reported an impressive per-head spending rate on merchandise.