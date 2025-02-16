AEW Collision Grand Slam Australia - February 15, 2024

Results by: Cory Strode, pwinsider.com

It is Saturday and AEW Collision is the Grand Slam Australia which was recorded earlier today at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Our commentary team is Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness.

Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher vs Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay

Don Callis joins commentary

Ospreay and Fletcher immediately go at it with throwing hands and trading shoulder tackles. Takeshita comes into the ring and knocks Omega off the apron, and then he and Fletcher shoulder tackle Ospreay. Fletcher tags back in and they keep fighting with speed. Ospreay is whipped to the corner where he knocks Takeshita to the floor and then tags in Omega a keeps up the flurry of offense. Omega ends the sequence with a hurricanrana and Fletcher is whipped to the floor.

Takeshita cuts Omega off, and Ospreay gets in the ring and they double-teams Takeshita. Omega and Ospreay hit simultaneous dives. Ospreay rolls Fletcher into the ring for a one count. Ospreay and Omega works over Fletcher with quick tags. Fletcher is able to run Ospreay into Omega, and Takeshita is tagged in and he hits a senton splash from the top on Omega.

Takeshita works over Omega midsection, and Omega is able to get free and throw chops. Takeshita gets a foot to the midsection off the ropes for two. Takeshita throws gut punches in the corner and then whips Omega back and forth. Omega is able to get a running bulldog and tags in Ospreay as Fletcher is tagged in. All four men are in the ring and we get the series where each person takes out the last person to hit a big move before we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, Ospreay and Fletcher are jockeying for position and Ospreay gets a DDT. He sets for the huddle blade after a second hidden blade, and Fletcher is able to get a dragon suplex when Callis grabs Opsreay’s foot. Omega and Takeshita are tagged in and then run the ropes with Takeshita getting a leaping elbow.

Fletcher gets in the ring and Takeshita takes him out. Taekshita tries for a suplex and Omega turns it into a forward roll Takeshita is able to get a waistlock of Omega and Ospreay at the same time and suplexes them both. Takeshita and Fletcher set for a power bomb from the top, but Omega turns it into a hurricanrana. Ospreay comes off the top with a corkscrew dive onto Fletcher. Omega gets a power bomb and a V Trigger for two.

This match is a rapid series of massive moves.

Takeshita gets a Blue Thunder Bomb on Omega for two. Omega gets a knee to Takeshita and Omega tries for a poisonrana and Takeshita blocks it by falling backward. Omega gets a running knee in the corner and puts Takeshita on his shoulders and goes to the middle turnbuckle. Fletcher joins them and gets a cutter on Takeshita.

Fletcher cuts off the V Trigger with a thrust kick and Fletcher drops him with a hidden blade. Omega lifts Takeshita for the One Winged Angel and Ospreay lifts Fletcher. However, Fletcher and Takeshita reverse and hit stereo pile drivers on Omega and Ospreay. All four men struggle to get up and throw hands when they get to their feet.

Ospreay is the last man standing, but Fletcher gets an eye rake on Ospreay. Fletcher and Takeshita both nail Omega and then Ospreay. Takeshita gets a running knee for two. They hit a two-man brain buster on Omega for two, broken up by Ospreay. Ospreay covers Omega to protect him and Fletcher pulls him off. They throw hands and they attempt a two man suplex but Ospreay turns it into a stunner on Fletcher.

Takeshita stops the hidden blade and drops the knee pad. Omega grabs Takeshita’s leg and they throw hands. Omega gets a V Trigger off the tops and lifts Takeshita to his shoulder. Takeshita escapes and Fletcher gets a running kick. They go to the top and Omega knocks Fletcher to the floor. Takeshita gets a running kick and climbs to the top with Omega. Omega is able to drop down and drop Takeshita’s face onto the turnbuckle. Ospreay then goes over the top of the ring post onto Fletcher.

Omega and Fletcher hit a Hidden Blade, One Winged Angel combo for the pin and the win.

Winners: Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay

Super fast-paced, hard hitting match where all four men went all out to give a high spot filled opener.

Mercedes Mone (TBS Champion) vs Harley Cameron

They point out Momo Watanabe, who has a title shot at any time of her choosing.

When they lock up, Mone rag dolls Cameron and then gets a side headlock followed by a scoop slam and Mone goes to the ropes and holds them open, telling Cameron to get out of her ring. Cameron gets a rollup for two and then a Russian Leg Sweep for a cover for two. Cameron gets a fireman’s carry and when Mone escapes she goes for the Money Maker, but Cameron escapes and whips Mone.

Cameron gets Mone in the ropes and rubs her chest on her, telling, it’s my ring now. Cameron pulls out Puppet Mone and holds it as she gives Mone 10 in the corner. Mone pulls her feet out from under her and then stomps on the puppet before throwing kicks at Cameron. She works over Cameron in the corner and covers for two as we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, Cameron is able to escape a backdrop by pushing off the ropes into a bulldog. Cameron gets a series of shots on Mone and then a series of clotheslines. Mone is able to get the Three Amigos suplexes. Mone walks over Cameron on her way to the top. Mone tries a frog splash, but Cameron gets her knees up for two. Cameron gets a pump handle side slam for two.

Mone is able to escape for a pickup for a backstabber, followed by a drop-kick. Cameron comes up from the floor with Puppet Mone and uses it to punch Mone and then slams her head into the apron. Cameron screams Feel The Wrath and goes to the top. Cameron gets a cross body, followed by a Destroyer for two. Cameron escapes the Money maker for a jackknife pin for two. Mone is able to power bomb Cameron and gets a meteora from the top for two.

Cameron gets a pair of roll ups for two. Cameron gets a sunset flip for two. She hits a drop toe hold and follows with a Tiger Feint Kick and goes to the top. Mone rolls out of the way of a swanton and then hits the Money Maker for the pin and the win.

Winner and still TBS Champion: Mercedes Mone

Mone holds the title in Momo’s face before going to the back.

Omega and Ospreay are in the back and Omega challenges Takeshita for the International Title at Revolution. Ospreay also challenges Kyle Fletcher for Revolution with a fiery promo for a steel cage match at Revolution.

We get a hype video for Cope and Jay White and their feud with the Death Riders

Cope and Jay White vs The Death Riders (Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli) w/Marina Shafir - Brisbane Brawl

The crowd sings Cope’s music after it stops playing. Super cool moment.

Once Mox and Claudio make it to ringside, the brawl starts. Cope and White give their opponents ten in the corner and then dump both of them to the floor and the brawl starts again. Cope and Claudio brawl into the crowd while Mox and White brawl around the ring. White pulls out a table and Shafir gets in his face, allowing Mox to attack him from behind.

Mox nails White with a trash can lid and White tries to leap onto Mox. Cope leaps onto Claudio as they fight around and exit. Mox chokes White with a chair and then sets up the table. White is set on the table and goes to the top. Cope makes it there in time and they fight on the top. Shafir hits Cope with a Kendo stick and White takes it from her. Claudio stops White with an uppercut and then slams Cope through the table as we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, Mox and Claudio are working over White in the corner. White is able to dodge a double clothesline and Cope comes off the top with a double clothesline. Mox gets a paradigm shift and tosses Cope to the floor. Claudio sets up a table in the corner. White hits the ring with the Kendo stick and breaks it over Claudio and Mox. Mox runs White into one of the chairs wedged in the corner.

White runs Claudio into Mox on top and then hits a Blade Runner on Claduiop for two, interrupted by Wheeler Yuta. Yuta goes after White with a leather belt and White gives him a Blade Runner. Mox hits a curb stomp. Cope grabs Mox’s feet and wishbones him into the ringpost. Cope runs into an uppercut, but then follows with a back body drop and spears Claudio through the table. He then spears Mox.

Cope grabs a barbed wire chair and nails Mox with it. Cope then sets for the Con-Chair-To. Yuta saves Mox and Shafir nails Cope with the briefcase. Claudio covers for two. Mox grabs the bulldog choke. Cope goes out, and the ref calls the match.

Winners: The Death Riders

Mox refuses to let go of the hold. When he finally does, he rages around the ring, leaving White and Cope laying.

Kazuchika Okada (Continental Champion) Vs Buddy Matthews

They face off in the middle of the ring and Buddy calls for a handshake and gets flipped the bird instead. They trade side headlock takeovers and then reset. They lock up and Buddy forces them to the ropes and he does the bit Okada does with the chest tap after threatening a strike. Okada reverses and does the same. They run the ropes and miss a series of moves until Buddy gets the tejaris. Buddy then flips Okaka the bird.

Okada leaves the ring and grabs his belt to leave. BUddy grabs a mic and says he’s being a wanker. Okada drops the belt and gets into the ring and they lock up again, with Okada cracking him when they break. They trade shots until Buddy gets a kitchen sink kick and drops the knee. She slams Okada on the apron, which I hear is the hardest part of the ring.

Buddy rolls Okada back in the ring and misses a big stomp. Buddy gets a kick and Okada gets a flatliner, and follows with a drop kick as we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, Buddy gets a meteora from the top for two. Okada is able to get a scroll through for two and then a neck breaker. Okada goes to the top for an elbow drop. Okada gives the big middle finger and Buddy grabs it. Buddy is able to get a big knee and misses the curb stomp. Okada gets a rainmaker for two.

Okada brings the belt into the ring and the ref takes it from him. Buddy gets a rollup for two and then the curb stomp for two. He hits Matthew’s law for two with Okada getting a foot on the ropes. The fight goes to the floor where Okada gets a DDT. Buddy is rolled into the ring and when he goes to the top, Buddy gets a rising knee strike and a superplex. He holds on for a jackhammer suplex for two.

Buddy gets a Texas Cloverleaf and Okada is able to escape by shoving Buddy into the ref, but Buddy stops in time. OKada grabs the ref’s shirt and gives a low blow back kick, followed by the Rainmaker for the pin and the win.

Winner and Still Continental Champion: Kazuchika Okada

We get a hype video showing the feud between Mariah May and Toni Storm.

Mariah May (AEW Women’s Champion) vs Toni Storm

Luther comes down through the crowd in an usher’s costume. Toni comes out to the Toni Time music, but it stops, and the arena goes dark. We then get the Timeless Toni Storm Entrance.

They wait to drink in the crowd reaction before throwing hands in the middle of the ring. They go to corners until Toni gets a Thesz press and then stomps down May in the corner. May is able to escape and get a drop-kick., She stomps down Toni and pulls her to the middle of the ring. Storm gets six unanswered suplexes.

They go to the apron and May is able to slam Toni’s head into the apron. May gets a drop-kick into the barricade as we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, Toni comes off a whip into the corner and she pops out with a clothesline. Toni then gets a slam and holds on for two. She then gets an STF on May, and May bites Toni’s arm to get free. Toni reapplies the hold. May finally gets to the rope for the break. They go to the apron and Toni misses a hip attack. May gets May Day on the floor and both struggle to get up.

May whips Toni into the ring and goes to the top. May gets a shotgun drop-kick from the top. May gets a hip attack, but Toni is able to grab her for a May Day for two. Toni then hits three hip attacks and Storm Zero for two. Toni tries to pick up May, who is dead weight. May is able to get a suplex as Toni picks her up. May hits a pair of May Day attacks for two. May grabs the ref and then drops to the mat.

May picks up Toni and works her over in the corner. May puts Toni on top and tries for a hurricanrana, but Toni blocks it. May then joins her on top and gives a kiss, and Toni takes over and gets a running power bomb. May rolls to the floor but Toni keeps hold of the wrist and pulls May back in the ring. May gets a headbutt and a Storm Zero. Toni gets a small package for the pin and the win.

Winner and NEW AEW Women’s Champion: Timeless Toni Storm