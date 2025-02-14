WWE Smackdown Results - February 14, 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tonight on SmackDown! - Solo Sikoa will be on hand, we have a Triple Threat Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match pitting Damian Priest, Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu against each other, Chelsea Green and Naomi battle in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, Tiffany Stratton puts her WWE Women's Title on the line against Nia Jax, and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs!

We kick off SmackDown with the arrival of some of the superstars. Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Braun Strowman, Damian Priest, Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga are all shown arriving at the arena at different times in the day.

Wade Barrett lets us know that Joe Tessitore is not on commentary due to an assignment so today we have Vic Joseph at the table from NXT. We are then taken back to see clips from last week's show.

Cody Rhodes' music hits and he makes his way out to the ring, Rhodes gets on the mic and asks Washington DC what they want to talk about. He discusses Jey Uso selecting to challenge Gunther at WrestleMania. Rhodes says all eyes are on the Elimination Chamber to determine who will challenge him at WrestleMania. He goes through the list of competitors - Logan Paul, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and John Cena. He says he knows it's for sure not going to be Solo Sikoa as he isn't in any matches for the Chamber. Drew McIntyre crashes Rhodes' party and comes out to the ring. McIntyre is upset Rhodes only mentioned him quickly. Rhodes says he'll do it again, and this time puts more emphasis on his name. McIntyre starts rattling off his accolades, and brings up how Cody hasn't been fair to McIntyre and that he's made things personal now. He tells Rhodes he has to remind him who Drew McIntyre is. Rhodes says he can count on one hand the men who have beaten him since he's returned and McIntyre is one of them and he hasn't forgotten that. Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga make their way to the ring. Fatu says he's all gas and no brakes tonight and he's going to dog walk both Damian Priest and Braun Strowman tonight and will earn his way to the Chamber and then to WrestleMania. He says he's bringing that title back to his family where it belongs. McIntyre says it seems like everyone wants to see a Psychopath and Werewolf go at it. He then says he's already got his spot so he'll leave Rhodes to handle this. Rhodes tells Fatu when he wins the Elimination Chamber then they can battle over the title. We see Solo Sikoa arriving backstage and Fatu says he will talk to Sikoa first and Rhodes tells him he can get the first word, as he will get the last. Fatu and Tonga leave to confront Sikoa.

Naomi and Bianca Belair walk backstage ahead Naomi's match.

Tama Tonga looks for Solo Sikoa backstage. He asks a crew member who says he doesn't know and Jacob Fatu proceeds to bash him up the crew member.

Trish Stratus is in the crowd and Wade Barrett connects with her to get her thoughts on The Elimination Chamber. Stratus says she thinks it was great to be at The Royal Rumble and says she will be PLE but she's not sure if she'll be watching from the seats or suites.

Match 1 - Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Naomi w/Bianca Belair -vs- Chelsea Green w/Piper Niven



Naomi rolls up Green off the bell for a two count and then tries again, and once more. Green slaps Naomi and goes for the pin and gets a two count. Naomi kicks Green and gets her down on the mat and hits a leg drop and gets a near fall. Naomi shoves her behind into Green's face and hits her with a meteora and gets a two count after covering her. Green rolls out of the ring and Naomi comes and gets clocked by Green and we get a commercial break.

Back to the action, Naomi is sitting on the top rope and Green slaps Naomi and joins her up on the ropes. Naomi knocks her off the top rope and hits a cross body from the top rope on Green. Naomi clotheslines Green and kicks her in the face. Naomi connects with a Bulldog and a Fameasser and covers for a two count. Naomi gets Green on the apron and gives Green a wedgie and slams her head against the match. Green connects with The Roughrider after Naomi misses her top rope move. The women try rolling each other up to no avail. Green hits a back cracker off the middle rope and covers for a near fall. Green gets smoked in the face and Naomi hits a facebuster and her split legged Moonsault for the win.

Winner: Naomi

We see clips from two weeks ago where Kevin Owens beats up Sami Zayn and we get a response from Zayn via social media. He says his neck isn't doing well and he's seeing specialists and this and that. He says he's spent the last couple weeks processing his relationship with Owens. He says when he's medically cleared he and Owens will go again.

Match 2: Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) -vs- Los Garza (Angel & Berto)



Sabin and Angel start the bout. Sabin gets Angel down and tags Shelley and they double team Los Garza. Garza super kicks Sabin and beat down Shelley and we get a commercial break.

Back from break, Angel clobbers Shelley and taunts Shelley to tag Sabin. Shelley superkicks Garza and Sabin and Berto are tagged in. Sabin rolls up Berto for a two count and then kicks Berto in the head. Shelley is tagged in and Berto is double teamed and Shelley covers Berto and Angel breaks the pin. Sabin is tagged in and Los Garza double teams MCMG and Berto covers Sabin for a two count. Shelley is kicked off the apron and Angel hits a Moonsault on Shelley. In the ring, Berto hits a Moonsault but Sabin gets his feet up and counters. Berto rolls out of the ring and Sabin hits a suicide dive on them. In the ring, Shelley is tagged in and they hit Skull and Bones and pin Berto.

Winners: Motor City Machine Guns

We get a promo for Damian Priest.

Backstage, Jacob Fatu is screaming for Solo Sikoa and when he finds him he asks to know what is going on and why he went rogue. Sikoa says he has let the family down and he hasn't been feeling like himself. He's ok now and says they can rule WWE together. He tells Fatu it starts with him and Fatu has to win at The Elimination Chamber. He tells Fatu he loves him and Fatu leaves while Tama Tonga stays behind for a second and then follows Fatu out.

Shinsuke Nakamura comes out to the ring and addresses Washington, DC. He says he has waited for four weeks and he's watched from the shadows, waiting for a worthy challenge. He says there are no warriors here, nowhere. LA Knight makes his way out and says Nakamura is playing two lies and one truth, the truth is he was hiding in the shadows and they other two things he said are lies. He says the last time they fought he was ready to get the win, but people from Samoa interfered. He tells Nakamura that he's Nakamura's next test and he's failed this test. This brings out The Miz. The Miz asks DC why they still go for Knight's shtick. He says he was wrong about Knight when he said Knight was a flash in a pan superstar. He tells The WWE Universe that we are unintelligent and then says he is worthy for the United States Championship. Knight says The Miz is gonna rattle off his accolades and tells The Miz that it's been a while since The Miz was relevant. He tells The Miz to start his own farewell tour because no one wants him here. The Miz pretends to cry and Knight says The Miz is a crybaby like Drew McIntyre. The Miz tells Knight at least he's been at the top and guys like Knight can't hold a candle to him. The Miz says he's calling his shot for the United States Championship because his resume will let him call his shot. Knight says he deserves the next shot because when he had the title he defended it everyday and tells The Miz that he sucks. He tells The Miz that he isn't championship material. The Miz goes to attack Knight but then rolls out of the ring. Nick Aldis comes out and issues a match between The Miz and Knight to determine who will challenge Nakamura for his title.

Match 3: The Miz -vs- LA Knight



The match is already underway when we get back from commercial break. Knight is smashing The Miz in to the turnbuckles and The Miz gets caught up in the corner and then gets some boots from Knight. Knight slams his hip into The Miz's head and covers for a two count. The Miz now kicks Knight and chops him. Knight powerslams The Miz and covers for a near fall. The Miz gets Knight caught up on the ropes after countering a BFT attempt. The Miz chokes Knight on the middle rope and kicks him in the back of the head. Knight has stomped on in the middle of the ring and The Miz covers for a near fall. The Miz connects with elbows to Knight and slaps Knight in a headlock. Knight punches out of the hold but The Miz hits a neck breaker and covers for two. The Miz is knocked out of the ring and Knight hits a baseball slide connecting with The Miz. Knight slams The Miz's head against the announce desk. Knight and Nakamura trade words outside the ring allowing The Miz to attack Knight and slam him against the steel steps and we get a commercial.

Back from break, Knight clotheslines The Miz and hits a jumping neckbreaker on The Miz. Knight powerslams The Miz and hits an elbow and covers for a two count. Knight gets knocked off the ring post and The Miz hits a flatliner and covers for a two count. The men roll each other up and The Miz hits a DDT for a two count. Knight is kicked in the corner and connects with BFT and gets on the middle rope and hits an elbow on The Miz and covers for the win.

Winner: LA Knight

After the match, Knight and Nakamura stare each other down in the ring and get in each other's faces until Nakamura leaves.

Nia Jax and Candice LeRae talk backstage when Alexa Bliss comes up and wishes her luck for her match. She tells Jax if she wins and Bliss wins the Elimination Chamber, they could be facing each other. The screen breaks like it did with The Fiend and Bliss leaves.

The Miz walks backstage and is approached by Andrade. Andrade offers to mentor The Miz. Carmelo Hayes comes by and says it's sad that talent like them don't get the respect they deserve. The Miz suggests they join forces... Mello don't Miz! Hayes walks away.

Match 4: R-Truth -vs- Carmelo Hayes



Hayes attacks Truth right off the bell. Truth hits an armdrag on Hayes and Hayes comes back with a springboard clothesline on Truth. Truth takes down Hayes with shoulder checks and then slams down Hayes. Truth taunts Hayes with John Cena's "You can't see me" but Hayes hits a superkick. Truth hits a stunner but Hayes comes back and gets Truth down and covers for two. Truth rolls up Hayes for a near fall and then tries for The Attitude Adjustment. Hayes gets Truth down and hits Nothing but Net and covers for the win.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes

The Street Profits cut a promo, Angelo Dawkins says when he's fully cleared - Pretty Deadly, Los Garza, Motor City and DIY's are numbered. Montez Ford flips out and says the Lord better have mercy on their souls.

Byron Saxton is with Pretty Deadly and asks them how they feel now that they have a title shot. They says they're done being underestimated. DIY comes by and says they're not mad, but they're disappointed. Pretty Deadly says they just stood up for themselves. DIY says they were good to them and now whatever happens next week is on them and that they'll end their careers.

Kevin Owens sits in his car and responds to Sami Zayn. Owens says he's heartbroken by the betrayal and that Zayn doesn't know real pain and that Owens will show him what real pain is. Owens says he doesn't care if Zayn is cleared or not but to come find him at Elimination Chamber and he'll show Zayn pain.

Tiffany Stratton walks backstage ahead of her match against Nia Jax. We also see Charlotte Flair get settled backstage to watch the upcoming match.

Match 5 - WWE Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton(c) -vs- Nia Jax w/Candice LeRae



We get the bell and Jax immediately slams Stratton into the corner and hammers her shoulder into her. Stratton is thrown across the ring and Stratton flips around the ring, dodging Jax. Stratton tries to take Jax down but Jax headbutts Stratton and covers for a near fall. Stratton is throw into the turnbuckles and Jax tries to slam Stratton's head into the ring post but Stratton avoids it. Stratton connects with hits on Jax but walks into a Samoan Drop and Jax covers for two. Jax headbutts Stratton again and kicks her. Jax squishes Stratton against the ropes and Stratton tries to fire back with punches but Jax slams her down and hits a leg drop and covers for a near fall again. Jax is dominating this match and is throwing Stratton around as Charlotte Flair watches the match from the back. Jax slams Stratton's head into the ring post and hits another leg drop for a quick pin attempt but Stratton kicks out and we get a commercial break.

We come back from commercial break, Jax has Stratton on the mat and does the Hulk Hogan taunt. Stratton rolls up Jax but Jax smokes her back on the mat. Jax slaps Stratton in a headlock, Stratton hits a stunner to get out the hold. Stratton takes Jax down and tries to roll her up but Jax kicks out. Stratton hits a spinebuster and double boot on Jax and covers for a near fall. Stratton clubs Jax on her back. Stratton goes for a backhandspring elbow but is caught and thrown. Jax hits a leg drop and covers Stratton who kicks out. Jax goes for a top rope Samoan Drop but Stratton counters and hits a top rope double stop for a near fall. Stratton goes up to hit her moonsault but Jax hits her before she can and connects with some headbutts. Jax climbs the ropes as well and they both punch each other on the top rope. Jax connects with a top rope Samoan Drop and covers Stratton who kicks out again. Jax hits a top rope leg drop and covers and Stratton kicks out again and we get another commercial break and Flair watches on.

Back in the ring, both women are laid out after Jax hits a sitout powerbomb on Stratton and gets a near fall. Jax gets sent into the ring post and Stratton hits a top rope moonsault to the outside. Back in the ring, Stratton hits a Swanton Bomb for a two count. Stratton goes to lift Jax but her legs buckle and Jax squishes her. Jax sends Stratton in the corner and sets up for the Annihilator but Stratton gets up and Jax hits a headbutt and goes to sit on Stratton who moves out of the way. Stratton punches Jax and hits a Spinebuster on Jax. Stratton goes for her moonsault and LeRae interferes costing Jax the match.

Winner by DQ: Tiffany Stratton

After the match, Jax hits the Annihilator on Stratton and LeRae goes to get a chair when Trish Stratus runs out and takes out Jax and LeRae. Stratus and LeRae go at it, allowing Jax to lay out Stratus as well and then hit a leg drop on Stratton. Officials come out and separate the four as Stratus and Stratton lay in the ring. Charlotte Flair comes out and makes her way to the ring. Flair gets in the ring and gets a mic and picks up the chair LeRae threw in the ring earlier. She sets up the chair by Stratton and takes a seat. She tells Tiffy to wake up in a mocking manner. She then says "The Queen chooses you. I'll see you at WrestleMania" and drops the mic and leaves as Stratton lays in the ring.

Backstage, Nick Aldis is with Naomi and Belair. He says he has an anonymous tip about the Jade Cargill debacle. He says it's a video and shows it to them. The video shows Cargill being loaded in the ambulance and you see Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez walking away. Naomi and Belair are convinced it's them and says they'll go to RAW to make them pay.

Tiffany Statton walks backstage and Byron Saxton approaches and asks for her thoughts about everything that happened. Stratton says it's hard to focus on WrestleMania with what Candice and Nia did to her. Trish comes up to her and says lets have a tag match against LeRae and Jax at Elimination Chamber and it'll be Trishy Time.

Jimmy Uso is backstage, and Drew McIntyre comes up to him and talks about Charlotte and Jey's path to WrestleMania and says had Uso won it could be brother -vs- brother but McIntyre won. He tells Uso that Uso's career is going bad but he married up. Uso leaves and comes back and superkicks McIntyre and leaves.

Braun Strowman walks backstage and says he has his hands full tonight and it's been 5 years since he held gold and he will run through Priest and Fatu and he's coming for Cody Rhodes next.

Match 6 - Men's Triple Threat Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Damian Priest -vs- Braun Strowman -vs- Jacob Fatu



We get the bell, Fatu runs at Strowman and gets kicked and Strowman attacks Priest. Strowman attacks Fatu and Priest and Fatu attack Strowman knocking him out of the ring. Priest and Fatu square off now and both men trade punches. Fatu connects with some solid strikes and Priest connects with a jumping back elbow and Fatu delivers the same. Fatu slams Priest and covers for a one count. Fatu punches Priest in the ring and both men trade punches until Strowman splashes them both and sends them outside the ring and we get a commercial break.

We return from commercial, Priest and Fatu battle in the ring with Fatu being stomped in the corner. Priest runs at Fatu in the corner and Fatu moves out of the way and Priest hits the turnbuckles. Fatu sets up run into Priest in the corner but Strowman trips him up from outside the ring and pulls Fatu out of the ring. Strowman is driven into the steel steps by Fatu. Fatu then hits Strowman with the steel steps and gets back in the ring. Priest and Fatu face off again and they punch each other in the ring. Priest hits some solid elbows on Fatu not taking him down. Priest hits a spinning heel kick taking down Fatu. Priest knocks Strowman off the apron and then kicks Fatu from the apron. Priest walks the ropes but Fatu counters and hits a Samoan Drop and the suicide dives onto Strowman. Fatu hits a Moonsault on Priest who kicks out of the pin. Fatu sets Priest in the corner and superkicks him. Priest gets tossed onto the top rope and Fatu climbs up and joins him. Fatu sets up for a superplex and Strowman comes by and powerbombs Fatu who suplexes Priest at the same time. Strowman clotheslines Fatu and back body drops Fatu who rolls out of the ring. Fatu punches Strowman and outside the ring, Priest hits a flatliner on Fatu on the announce table and Strowman spears Priest onto the announce table. Strowman chokeslams Fatu onto the announce desk. Strowman throws Fatu in the ring and Fatu superkicks Strowman and slams into him in the corner. Fatu sets a chair around Strowman's neck and run into him in the corner but Strowman kicks him first and slams the chair into Fatu's back, Strowman attacks Fatu with the chair and sets it on Fatu's neck. Solo Sikoa comes out of nowhere and hits a Samoan Spike on Strowman, Fatu hits his moonsault and now Cody Rhodes runs out and attacks Sikoa. Tama Tonga comes out and attacks Rhodes and hold him up and Sikoa accidentally Samoan Spikes Tonga. Fatu gets pissed and knocks out Sikoa and Fatu gets taken out and in the ring, Rhodes hits the Cross Rhodes on Sikoa outside the ring... back in the ring Priest hits the South of Heaven on Strowman for the win.

Winner: Damian Priest

After the match, Rhodes gets in the ring and he and Priest both stare at the WrestleMania sign, and then shake hands as the show goes off the air.