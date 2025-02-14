Bron Breakker Cautions John Cena Ahead of Retirement Tour

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Bron Breakker warns John Cena to consider avoiding a match with him during Cena's 2025 retirement tour. In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Breakker reflected on facing Cena, suggesting it might not be a smart move if Cena wishes to prolong his farewell year.

“I just don’t think it’s very wise for John Cena,” Breakker stated “A lot of things have changed since SummerSlam, if he wants to make it to the end of that year or make it to the end of this run, he probably just stay away from me.” He added, “I wouldn’t want to face me. If I was him and was 47 years old I would not want to face me.”

Breakker is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion.