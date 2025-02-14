WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Bron Breakker Cautions John Cena Ahead of Retirement Tour

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 14, 2025

Bron Breakker Cautions John Cena Ahead of Retirement Tour

Bron Breakker warns John Cena to consider avoiding a match with him during Cena's 2025 retirement tour. In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Breakker reflected on facing Cena, suggesting it might not be a smart move if Cena wishes to prolong his farewell year.

“I just don’t think it’s very wise for John Cena,” Breakker stated  “A lot of things have changed since SummerSlam, if he wants to make it to the end of that year or make it to the end of this run, he probably just stay away from me.” He added, “I wouldn’t want to face me. If I was him and was 47 years old I would not want to face me.”

Breakker is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion.


Tags: #wwe #john cena #bron breakker

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π