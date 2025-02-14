Scott Steiner Remembers His One-Time 450 Splash from the 1980s

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Scott Steiner claims he was the pioneer of the 450 splash, though he famously executed it just once. In an episode of Going Ringside, he shared that the move was performed in the mid-1980s during a match against Dick the Bruiser. Steiner recalled, “I actually did a 450 splash. I was the first one [to do it], I did in ’86 or ’87 while I was wrestling Dick the Bruiser. I didn’t like the way I landed so I never did it again.” The 450 splash became a prevalent finisher for high-flying wrestlers in the mid-1990s and is now a standard move for many.

Rising to fame alongside his brother Rick as The Steiner Brothers, the duo captured numerous championships, including seven WCW World Tag Team titles, two WWF Tag Team titles, and two IWGP Tag Team titles in Japan. Transitioning into singles competition, Steiner cemented his legacy by becoming a WCW World Heavyweight Champion, a two-time WCW United States Heavyweight Champion, and a two-time WCW World Television Champion, making him the eighth WCW Triple Crown Champion. He was widely recognized for his signature move, the "Frankensteiner," which earned him accolades from Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Steiner was also named PWI’s Most Improved Wrestler of the Year in 1989 and was part of the Tag Team of the Year in 1990 and 1993. His contributions to wrestling were honored with inductions into the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2014 and the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022 as part of The Steiner Brothers.