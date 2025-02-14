WWE Adds Must-See Segment to Tonight’s SmackDown in Washington, D.C.

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tonight's WWE SmackDown promises an action-packed lineup, featuring high-stakes matches and the return of a formidable force.

Solo Sikoa, who recently ambushed Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes with a brutal Samoan Spike, is set to make his return to SmackDown. This comes on the heels of Rhodes and Jey Uso's victory over Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga.

The evening will also showcase a Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, pitting Jacob Fatu against Braun Strowman and Damian Priest. In the Women's division, Chelsea Green faces Naomi in a Qualifying Match, while Tiffany Stratton challenges Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Championship.

Join us live at 8/7c for comprehensive coverage of WWE SmackDown from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.