AEW PPV Schedule Remains a Mystery to Avoid WWE Counter-Programming

AEW has maintained a tight-lipped approach to its pay-per-view schedule for 2024, with only four events publicly confirmed so far.

The promotion is set to hold Revelation on March 9th in Los Angeles, followed by Dynasty on April 6th in Philadelphia. AEW's flagship event, All In, will take place on July 12th in Arlington, Texas, while the highly anticipated Forbidden Door crossover show is scheduled for August 24th in England.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW is keeping its full PPV lineup under wraps to prevent WWE from counter-programming their events. Meltzer noted that WWE scheduled a house show in Orlando, Florida, last December to coincide with AEW Worlds End, and the company has also attempted to compete with All In Texas and other AEW shows.

Meltzer wrote, "One of the reasons AEW PPV dates aren’t being announced well in advance is because of WWE countering Worlds End and All In Texas, as well as other shows. The stuff is being kept top secret and even those internally don’t know of dates and stuff after April."