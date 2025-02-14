Layla Celebrates Michelle McCool’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has officially announced that Michelle McCool will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025 during WrestleMania 41 week in Las Vegas. She joins Paul “Triple H” Levesque as one of the first two confirmed inductees.

The news was revealed on ESPN’s Get Up, where Levesque surprised McCool with the announcement. A dominant force during her WWE career, McCool held multiple reigns as both WWE Women’s Champion and Divas Champion. She is also fondly remembered for her partnership with Layla as part of LayCool, a duo that at one point shared the Women’s Championship.

Layla took to social media to express her excitement for her former tag team partner’s achievement.

“What wonderful news today! No one is more deserving of this recognition and accomplishment,” Layla wrote. “I’m truly so happy for you, Chelle! Everyone, please show your love to Michelle—she’s incredible and so dear to me. #WellDeserved #Proud”

McCool responded with a heartfelt message: “Love you so much!!!!”

Layla, who has remained largely out of the public eye, hinted in December 2024 that she is open to a WWE return. She expressed interest in reuniting with McCool for an appearance or a short run, teasing a possible LayCool comeback.