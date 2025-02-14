WWE and Netflix Collaborate on New Docu-Series Premiering This Spring

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
At the start of this year, WWE commenced its partnership with Netflix, bringing Monday Night Raw to audiences in the United States and offering its extensive library and additional programming to international viewers via the streaming platform.
In a recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda's Backstage Pass Patreon, it was revealed that a new docu-series is slated for release on Netflix this spring. While the exact premiere date remains undisclosed, the series is expected to provide an in-depth look into WWE's transition to Netflix and offer a glimpse into the personal and professional lives of its superstars.
According to sources, "over the first weekend of January at the Intuit Dome, several hours of behind-the-scenes footage were compiled and documented for this show." Notably, current Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green is among the featured talents the docu-series will follow.
