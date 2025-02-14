Josh Alexander’s TNA Contract Expires—Is AEW His Next Move?

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Josh Alexander is now officially a free agent following the expiration of his contract with TNA Wrestling today.

As he navigates his next move, PWInsider has reported that Alexander is being represented by renowned wrestling agent Barry Bloom, who has worked with top names such as Kenny Omega and Jim Ross in securing their deals.

According to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, multiple sources within AEW, individuals close to Alexander, and those in the wrestling industry believe he is expected to sign with AEW, if he has not already done so. Meanwhile, sources within WWE confirmed that Alexander has not signed with the company, though there had been interest in utilizing him last year.

While it remains unconfirmed whether a deal has been finalized, all signs point to AEW as his likely destination.