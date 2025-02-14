WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Josh Alexander’s TNA Contract Expires—Is AEW His Next Move?

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 14, 2025

Josh Alexander’s TNA Contract Expires—Is AEW His Next Move?

Josh Alexander is now officially a free agent following the expiration of his contract with TNA Wrestling today.

As he navigates his next move, PWInsider has reported that Alexander is being represented by renowned wrestling agent Barry Bloom, who has worked with top names such as Kenny Omega and Jim Ross in securing their deals.

According to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, multiple sources within AEW, individuals close to Alexander, and those in the wrestling industry believe he is expected to sign with AEW, if he has not already done so. Meanwhile, sources within WWE confirmed that Alexander has not signed with the company, though there had been interest in utilizing him last year.

While it remains unconfirmed whether a deal has been finalized, all signs point to AEW as his likely destination.


Tags: #aew #josh alexander

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π