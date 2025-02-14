WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Malakai Black and Miro Set for WWE Return After AEW Departure

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 14, 2025

Malakai Black and Miro Set for WWE Return After AEW Departure

Reports have surfaced that Ricky Starks, Malakai Black, and Miro are no longer with AEW. Starks made his WWE debut on February 11th, 2025, during NXT.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Black and Miro are expected to join WWE soon. There’s speculation that CJ Perry, also known as Lana, may be involved, although that's not confirmed. WWE creative has reportedly been in discussions about Black and Miro.

Miro’s last AEW match was against Andrade El Idolo at the 2023 Worlds End PPV, which also marked Andrade’s final AEW appearance before his WWE return. CJ Perry excitedly hinted at a future rematch on Twitter/X: “One man is the Super Athlete & the other man is a flying cruiser weight who hits harder than a heavy weight! I can’t wait to see them fight again. Who do you think will win this time if I don’t help @ToBeMiro to win again my former ex client @AndradeElIdolo?”

#wwe #aew #malakai black #miro

