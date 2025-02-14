WWE's Top Merch Sellers for Royal Rumble 2025 Weekend

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The WWE Royal Rumble was a success, with merchandise sales booming. According to sources from Fanatics and WWE, the top four best-selling items during the event included a mix of generic and Royal Rumble-branded merchandise, such as shirts and title belts.

John Cena claimed the top talent sales spot, surpassing Cody Rhodes, who had dominated for the past couple of years. Rhodes ranked second in talent and third overall. Jey Uso secured the third spot for talent and fourth overall, experiencing a surge in online merchandise sales after his Royal Rumble victory. It was also suggested that Roman Reigns completed the top five.

Additionally, Alexa Bliss reportedly had strong sales following her return.