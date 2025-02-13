KENTA Joins Pro Wrestling NOAH

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

KENTA is officially back with Pro Wrestling NOAH after a five-year stint in New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he held both the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship and NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship. As of February 13, KENTA has been removed from the NJPW roster, marking the end of his time there. NOAH Executive Vice President Naomichi Marufuji confirmed his signing, stating KENTA will return as a wrestler.

During his previous tenure with NOAH from 2000 to 2014, KENTA became a three-time GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion, a one-time GHC Heavyweight Champion, and a three-time GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion. KENTA last competed for NJPW on January 6, losing in a tag team match, and returned to NOAH shortly before that for a singles match against Kenoh. Most recently, KENTA and Kenoh defeated Kaito Kiyomiya and Shuhei Taniguchi at NOAH Star Navigation Premium on February 11. He has also appeared in MLW, DEFY, and House of Glory, where he recently lost to Ricky Starks for the DEFY World Championship. Starks has since moved on to WWE NXT.