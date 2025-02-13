Disagreement Within WWE Over CM Punk’s Potential Addition to WrestleMania's Undisputed Title Match

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The WrestleMania 41 card is continuing to take shape, with John Cena currently favored to win the Elimination Chamber match and challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title.

Earlier this week, WrestleVotes shared information during SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, revealing that some in WWE would like to see CM Punk added to the Rhodes vs. Cena match, making it a triple threat for the Undisputed WWE Title. This would replace the previously rumored triple threat match featuring Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns.

However, during the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was noted that not everyone within the company agrees with the proposed change, and it is not expected to happen.

“Continuing with more context on Tuesday night’s SportsKeeda show with Bill Apter regarding WrestleMania main event plans, we know that some in WWE would prefer a three-way match between Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and CM Punk as opposed to the rumored singles match between Rhodes and Cena and the rumored triple threat match between Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. According to a source those feelings are not shared by everyone with the expectation of this match being that it will not happen. We can confirm the Mania card is still being completed in totality. However, the high-level matches are likely set, so TC, the meat and potatoes of this little nugget, is that there are people that want Rhodes vs. Cena vs. Punk. However, it doesn’t seem like everybody wants it, and those people who don’t want it look to be holding the power.”